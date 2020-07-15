Scott Potter believed that stories have the ability to change the world. As we honor his memory, we realize that it was his story that changed our world.
Everyone who met Scott knew he was first and foremost a dedicated husband, father, son and brother.
His love for family radiated in everything he did. He was deeply devoted to his wife, Sarah (Ferguson) Potter, and together they pursued their dreams, developed and supported each other's individual passions, and built a family on the foundation of their love for one another. They have two children, Logan (5) and Ellie (1), and two dogs, Ransom and Maddie, in their home in Naperville.
Scott lived every aspect of his life vividly and to the fullest. He understood the value of each person he met and engaged with them deeply, openly and fearlessly. Creativity was deeply woven into his personality and he drew people in with his masterful storytelling and visual lens. He showcased beauty and made us feel grateful. He revealed opportunities and made us want to take action.
An impassioned conversationalist, Scott was quick to share his love of storytelling, film and Star Wars. He was a brilliant musician and songwriter and knew the discography of all of his favorite artists inside and out. Record Store Day was the highlight of his year (only rivaled by Halloween).
He and his wife, Sarah, met as members of a band in 2004 called Hyperdrive, Go!. Scott was the lead singer and Sarah played piano. They married in 2007 at Minnekirken Norweigian Church in Logan Square, Chicago. History and ancestry were important to both Sarah and Scott as they aimed to live their lives in honor of those who lived before them.
Scott was born February 1, 1984, and grew up in Lemont and Plainfield. He was a devoted son and loved his mother deeply. They depended on each other in hard times and celebrated together during good.
Scott graduated from Plainfield Central High School in 2002 and earned his bachelor's from Northern Illinois University in 2011 in Media Studies/Communications. At the start of his career, he worked as a video editor and in marketing and communications roles at various companies and an international nonprofit organization. But Scott was always searching for a way to go deeper. His heart was driven to focus on social issues, racial injustices, and underserved populations.
In 2017, Scott started his own video production business, Hidden Catalyst, with the goal to incite change through story and film. He was a Muse Certified Storyteller and often partnered with the five-time Emmy Award winning team at Stillmotion. In starting his own business, he was inspired by his father's photography skills and a quote from one of his favorite books: "Life is about not knowing, but then still doing it anyway."
Scott passed away on Wednesday, July 8, 2020, with family and friends at his side. We thank his team at the University of Chicago for their expert care of Scott.
Celebrating his life are his surviving relatives Shari Knouff Potter (mother); Sarah (Potter) Johnson (sister), David Johnson (brother-in-law), and their children Evelyn, Lilly, Wes, and Claire; Tom and Kim Ferguson (father- and mother-in-law); Jamie and Eric Lavigueur (sister- and brother-in-law) and their daughter Margaux; best friend Devin Hogan; and countless friends and family members.
He is preceded in death by his father, Stephen Potter, grandmother Evelyn Potter, and grandparents Harold and Millie Knouff.
Services will be at Goodale Memorial Chapel, 912 S Hamilton St., Lockport on Thursday, July 16, from 9 a.m. to noon. Masks are required and social distancing will be observed. In order to avoid large crowds, the family is asking that those with last names beginning with A-M attend between 9 and 10 a.m. and last names N-Z attend between 10 and 11 a.m. Close friends and family are invited to attend the visitation between 11 a.m. and noon and the burial at 12:30 p.m. at Lockport Cemetery, 518 Madison St., Lockport.
In lieu of flowers please make donations to the following charities that embodied Scott's passions and ideals: The Fred Rogers Center (fredrogerscenter.org
); NAMI DuPage County (namidupage.org
); Center for Urban and Racial Equity (urbanandracialequity.org
).
Questions and information please call 815-838-1533 or visit www.anderson-goodale.com