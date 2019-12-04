|
Scott Poulos, 61, of Naperville, IL passed away surrounded by his loving family on Monday, December 2, 2019. Born November 6, 1958 in Oak Park, IL, Scott was an active community member, working for the City of Naperville for 20 years before starting local businesses, Naperville Pool & Spa and Scott's Sprinkler Service. He also was a dedicated member at Crossroads Church and had a heart for serving others. Scott is survived by his loving wife, Pamela (nee Eichem) Poulos; children, Michael (Jaquelin) Poulos, Taylor (Brendan) Krahl, Brittany (Christopher) Splan; brother, Fred (Patty) Wellman; and beloved grandchildren, Emory, Brooks, Liam, Wesley and Bennett. He was preceded in death by his parents, Clement and Jeannine (nee LaFaire) Poulos. Memorial Visitation will be held on Friday, December 6, 2019 from 4:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. at Crossroads Church, 3003 S. Eola Road, Aurora. Celebration of Life service will be held on Saturday, December 7, 2019 10:00 a.m. also at the church. Arrangements entrusted to Beidelman-Kunsch Funeral Homes & Crematory. In lieu of flowers, donations in Scott's name can be made to ECAN Esophageal Cancer Action Network or Crossroads Missions. Info: 630-922-9630 or www.beidelmankunschfh.com
Published in the Naperville Sun on Dec. 4, 2019