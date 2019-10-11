|
Sharon Ann Koplinski (nee Rausch), age 74, passed away peacefully surrounded by her loving children on October 8, 2018 at Senior Star Memory Care in Romeoville, IL. She was born on September 29, 1945 in Minneapolis, MN. Sharon is survived by her beloved children Jennie Patkowa and Jeff (Kai) Koplinski; loving grandchildren Jacob Patkowa and Aniya and Atlas Koplinski; dear siblings Kathy (Jim) Anderson, Richard (Kay) Rausch, and Robin Rausch; fond aunt to Kelly (Nathan) Woodruff and Charlie Rausch. She is preceded in death by her parents Shirley and Charles Kenneth Rausch; son-in-law Dave Patkowa. Sharon graduated from Arlington High School in Arlington Heights, IL before earning her Bachelor's Degree and Master's Degree from Northern Illinois University in gerontology and adult education. As a career educator, she began teaching home economics at Schaumburg High School and then at Westmont High School. After that, she became the founding director of Little Blessings Preschool at Alleluia Lutheran Church in Naperville and then Celebration Preschool at Our Saviour's Lutheran Church also in Naperville, IL, where she stayed until her retirement. Always a woman with a strong faith, she spent many years as a parishioner at Our Saviour's Lutheran Church in Naperville, IL. Sharon will be remembered as being an excellent cook, most notably her chocolate chip cookies, buttermilk pancakes, and chicken and dumplings. She also became a dog lover later in life, and enjoyed all the years she got to spend with her beloved Lola. Sharon was most passionate about teaching preschool children development, growth, and faith. Above all, she loved her children and grandchildren unconditionally. She was loved by many and will be deeply missed. Family and friends to gather for visitation on Monday, October 14 from 9:00 AM until the time of the Funeral Service 11:00 AM at Plainfield United Methodist Church 15114 S. Illinois St. Plainfield, IL 60544. Interment will follow at Wheatland Township Cemetery, Naperville, IL. For those wishing to leave a lasting tribute to Sharon's memory, donations to at 225 N Michigan Ave. Fl. 17 Chicago, IL 60601, would be appreciated in lieu of flowers. Arrangements entrusted to Overman-Jones Funeral Home & Cremation Services. For more information please call (815)436-9221.
Published in the Naperville Sun on Oct. 11, 2019