SHARON LYNN LONGARINI (ne?e Smith) (1941-2015) was a loving and devoted Mother, Grandmother, Wife and a radiant smile for friend and stranger alike. Born in CA, Sharon's life took her to HI, MO, TN and finally Naperville, IL (which certainly, in Sharon's hazel eyes, was not Southern)! Throughout her life, Sharon performed random acts of kindness and joy to all, rarely seeking any acknowledgement. She touched many lives of those all around her. Biblically, her namesake "Rose" was a totem of beauty, which she had in countless ways. The warm climes she cherished gave a Southern charm to all she encountered.
Sharon's resting place is Dexter, MO Cemetery. Memorials in Sharon's name may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
, 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
"A thought of that late death took all my heart for speech." - William Butler Yeats. "Manibus date lilia plenis." - Virgil.
The Longarini family of five children, eight grandchildren and husband, Edmond miss Sharon very much.