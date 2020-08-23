1/1
Sheila Ann Gallagher
1961 - 2020
Sheila was born Sheila Ann McClowry on May 25, 1961 to Kathleen and George McClowry. Sheila was the youngest of nine children: Tom, Kathy, George, Maureen, Patty, Colleen, Sean, and Brian - the classic Irish Catholic family. She married Terry Gallagher in 1989 and raised three children: Kathleen Dey (Justin), Colin (Jessica), and Grace, and her dogs - Dudley, Bosco, and Bear. Sheila Gallagher was a woman of many, many talents: artist, chef, volunteer, designer, art teacher, painter, photographer, dog trainer, fundraiser, tri-athlete, dental assistant, home and school board member, workout fanatic, and Chicago St Patrick's Day Queen…just to name a few. Sheila's creativity, determination, and enthusiasm knew no bounds. Sheila was diagnosed with metastatic urothelial carcinoma in July of 2019 and after over a year of an arduous battle, transitioned to hospice care, where she was able to spend her final days in the comfort of her lake house in Michigan (completely designed by her) surrounded by her family. She passed away peacefully on August 21, 2020. Due to the pandemic, we will plan a celebration of life at a later date. We have prepared an online remembrance at sheilainthesky.com. As Sheila was a strong advocate of giving back, she asked that in lieu of flowers, please consider donating to one of her favorite charities, listed on the donation page at sheilainthesky.com.


Published in Naperville Sun on Aug. 23, 2020.
August 21, 2020
The picture you picked captures her perfectly. What a beautiful wonderful person with a fantastic family. Our most sincere condolences on this tragic loss. Much too soon but angels must return to heaven. May you always have wonderful memories. We will keep your family in our prayers.
Pat Fleming
Friend
