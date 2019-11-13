Home

POWERED BY

Services
Friedrich-Jones Funeral Home
44 South Mill Street
Naperville, IL 60540
(630) 355-0213
Visitation
Friday, Nov. 15, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Friedrich-Jones Funeral Home
44 South Mill Street
Naperville, IL 60540
View Map
Prayer Service
Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019
10:00 AM
Friedrich-Jones Funeral Home
44 South Mill Street
Naperville, IL 60540
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019
10:30 AM
St. Raphael Church
1215 Modaff Rd.
Naperville, IL
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Sheila Carey
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Sheila J. Carey


1956 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Sheila J. Carey Obituary
Sheila J. Carey, age 63 of Naperville, IL, passed away peacefully, Monday, November 11, 2019 at Loyola Hospital, surrounded by her family. She was born January 1, 1956 in Chicago, IL to her loving late parents Charles and Irma Breiter. Cherished wife of Mark Carey, wedded on April 12, 1980. Beloved mother of Jason Carey and Britt Koester both of Naperville. Adored grandma of Kiel Koester. Dearest sister of Chuck (Janet) Breiter of Madison, WI. Sheila graduated from Eastern University, class of 1979. Her passion and love was her at home online business selling antiques, collectibles and books through Amazon. She was a long time member of St. Raphael Church. In lieu of flowers, memorials to St. Raphael Church Children's Programs. Visitation: Friday, November 15th 4:00-8:00 PM at Friedrich-Jones Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 44 S. Mill St., Naperville, IL 60540. Prayers will begin from the funeral home Saturday, November 16th at 10:00 AM and process to St. Raphael Church, 1215 Modaff Rd., Naperville, IL 60540 for a 10:30 AM Mass of Christian Burial. Interment will follow at Risen Lord Cemetery, Oswego, IL. For more information, please call 630-355-0213 or www.friedrich-jones.com
Published in the Naperville Sun on Nov. 13, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Sheila's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Friedrich-Jones Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -