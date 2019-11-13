|
Sheila J. Carey, age 63 of Naperville, IL, passed away peacefully, Monday, November 11, 2019 at Loyola Hospital, surrounded by her family. She was born January 1, 1956 in Chicago, IL to her loving late parents Charles and Irma Breiter. Cherished wife of Mark Carey, wedded on April 12, 1980. Beloved mother of Jason Carey and Britt Koester both of Naperville. Adored grandma of Kiel Koester. Dearest sister of Chuck (Janet) Breiter of Madison, WI. Sheila graduated from Eastern University, class of 1979. Her passion and love was her at home online business selling antiques, collectibles and books through Amazon. She was a long time member of St. Raphael Church. In lieu of flowers, memorials to St. Raphael Church Children's Programs. Visitation: Friday, November 15th 4:00-8:00 PM at Friedrich-Jones Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 44 S. Mill St., Naperville, IL 60540. Prayers will begin from the funeral home Saturday, November 16th at 10:00 AM and process to St. Raphael Church, 1215 Modaff Rd., Naperville, IL 60540 for a 10:30 AM Mass of Christian Burial. Interment will follow at Risen Lord Cemetery, Oswego, IL. For more information, please call 630-355-0213 or www.friedrich-jones.com
Published in the Naperville Sun on Nov. 13, 2019