Sherrie M. Lucas (nee Perdew) – Of Elwood, passed away with her family by her side, Wednesday, September 25, 2019. Age 78 years.
Survived by her husband of 29 years John G. Lucas. Five daughters Jamie (Steve) Davenport, Allison (Jonathan Curtis-deceased) Mitchell, Leslie (Tim) Jennings, Tammie (Ron) Parrish, and Angela (Wes) Breton. Two sons Bob Lucas and Tony Lucas. Fifteen grandchildren and 21 great-grandchildren. Two brothers Bill (Donna) Perdew and Alan Perdew. Also survived by numerous nieces and nephews.
Preceded in death by her parents Everett D. and Margaret M. Perdew. Her brother James Perdew.
Sherrie was born Febraury 19, 1941 in Hessville, IN. She graduated from Lewis University with her degree in Nursing. Sherrie was a Psychiatric Nurse at Linden Oaks Behavior Health Center in Naperville for over 30 years. She formerly worked at Hindsdale Hospital. Member of St. Patrick Catholic Church
Memorial Mass will be held at St. Joseph Catholic Church, 416 N. Chicago St., Tuesday, October 1st at 1:00 P.M. Visitaiton will be held at St. Jospeh Catholic Church, Tuesday, October 1st from 11:00 A.M. until 1:00 P.M. For information call 815-744-0022 or visit www.CHSFUNERAL.com.
Published in the Naperville Sun on Sept. 29, 2019