Sherwood Hugh Sadler, age 89 of Naperville, passed away September 23, 2020. He was born January 5, 1931 in Cabery, Illinois. Sherwood is survived by his wife Evelyn (nee Scott); children, Brad (Carrie) Sadler and Lynn (Michael) Miller; grandchildren, Cameron and Matthew Sadler; nieces and nephews, Marsha (Randy) Hockenberry, Beth Sadler and Brett (Tammy) Sadler. He is preceded in death by his siblings, Truman and Doris Sadler. Sherwood was a very proud member of the Masonic lodge and had an endless love for fishing and hunting. A memorial visitation will be held on Saturday, October 10th from 1:00 p.m. until 4:00 p.m. with a service at 4:00 p.m. at the Beidelman-Kunsch Funeral Homes & Crematory, 516 S. Washington St., Naperville, IL . In Lieu of flowers memorials may be made to Shriners Hospital for Children
, 2211 N. Oak Park Ave., Chicago, IL 60707. Info www.beidelmankunschfh.com
, 630-355-0264