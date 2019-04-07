|
Shirley Aiken Ramsdell, age 96, a long time resident of Naperville, IL passed away on April 4, 2019 in Oswego, IL. Visitation will be Tuesday, April 9 6:00-8:00 PM at Friedrich-Jones Funeral Home & Cremation Services 44 S. Mill St. Naperville, IL 60540. Additional Visitation will take place on Wednesday, April 10 from 10:00 AM until the time of the Funeral Service 11:00 AM at Bethany Lutheran Church 1550 Modaff Rd. Naperville, IL 60565. Interment will follow at Naperville Cemetery, IL. For full obituary, please visit www.friedrich-jones.com. For more information, please call (630)355-0213.
Published in the Naperville Sun on Apr. 7, 2019