Shirley J. Shepard (nee Russell), age 89, a Naperville, IL resident since 1996, formerly of Winfield, IL, passed away on Wednesday, December 18, 2019 at Edward Hospital in Naperville. She was born June 7, 1930 in St. Louis, MO.
Beloved wife of the late Vincent C. Shepard whom she married May 8, 1954 and who preceded her in death April 9, 2007; loving mother of Michael (Susan) Shepard, Timothy Shepard, John Shepard, Mary (Robert) Fitzpatrick, Peggy (Gary) Rose, Robert Shepard and the late Janet Shepard; dear grandmother of 11 and great-grandmother of four, devoted daughter of the late Francis and Ethel (nee Good) Russell, dear sister of four deceased siblings, dear sister-in-law of Shirley (the late Henry) Geerling and Kathleen (David) Rauscher and the late Jeanne Repp, fond cousin, aunt, great-aunt and friend of many.
Visitation Friday, December 27, 2019, 4:00-8:00 PM at Friedrich-Jones Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 44 S. Mill Street, Naperville, IL.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Saturday, December 28, 10:00 AM at St. Thomas the Apostle Catholic Church, 1500 Brookdale Road, Naperville, IL with Rev. Joel Fortier officiating.
Interment Assumption Cemetery, Wheaton, IL.
In lieu of flowers, donations in Shirley's memory can be made to: St. Thomas the Apostle Church, 1500 Brookdale Rd. Naperville, IL 60563, (630) 355-8980, https://www.stapostle.org\ or Rettsyndrome.org, 4600 Devitt Drive, Cincinnati, OH 45246, 1-800-818-7388, https://www.rettsyndrome.org/get-involved/donate/ or a .
For more information, please visit www.friedrich-jones.com or call (630) 355-0213.
Published in the Naperville Sun on Dec. 22, 2019