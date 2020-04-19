|
Shirley R. Pace (nee Laskowski), age 85, a longtime Naperville resident, passed away on Tuesday, April 14, 2020 in Geneva, IL. She was born in Chicago, IL on January 29, 1935 to the late Frank and Ida Laskowski (nee Eigenbrod).
Shirley grew up in the Logan Square neighborhood of Chicago, where she attended Luther Institute.
Shirley was the beloved wife of the late Dr. Nick F. Pace, whom she married in Chicago June 20, 1953 and who preceded her in death November 6, 1979; loving mother of Lynn Pierce of Loveland, CO, Kathy Pace of Chicago, IL, John Pace of Worth, IL, Jim Pace (Carie) of Geneva, IL; adored grandmother of Kimberly (Ryan) Priddy, Eric Pierce, Jessica Pierce, Nick (Caroline) Pace, Alexandra (George) McCoy, and Alyssa Pace; cherished great-grandmother of Lucy Priddy (preceded in death October 31, 2016), Calian, Julian, and Jack Priddy and William Pace; and dear sister of Michael Laskowski and the late Ronald Laskowski.
A 44-year resident of Naperville, IL, Shirley was involved with numerous cultural and educational activities, including serving as president of the Naper Home and School Association and Festival Chairman for the Naperville Bicentennial Commission in 1976. She was a longtime member of the Naperville Heritage Society and the Naperville-North Central College Community Concert Association.
Her passion was travel. She earned her private pilot's license in 1979 and later was co-owner of Viking Express, Inc., an air charter company. Following her aviation career, she was employed by Fancy-Free Holidays as a tour planner and escorted groups on Mediterranean tours.
Shirley was an avid reader and writer, having penned columns for the Daily Herald in the 1990s. She was happy to challenge (and usually defeat) anyone at a game of Scrabble or Trivial Pursuit. Shirley had a love for life and lived hers to the fullest. Her smile, warmth, and quick wit will be missed by many.
