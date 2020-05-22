Sophie M. "Dolly" Henczel (nee Klimczak), age 86, a resident of Naperville, IL since 1953, formerly of Chicago, IL, passed away on Thursday, May 21, 2020 at Tabor Hills Healthcare Facility in Naperville. She was born May 24, 1933 in Chicago, IL.
Beloved wife of Charles J. "Chuck" Henczel, whom she married October 26, 1957, loving mother of David (Denise Padilla) Henczel of Yorkville, IL and Phillip Henczel of Aurora, IL, former mother-in-law of Peggy Parkins of Earlville, IL, adored grandmother of Angie Henczel, Charlie (fiancé, Anna Klimacek) Henczel and the late Robert Swonke, cherished great-grandmother of Brandon (Vanessa) Alexander, Levi (Grace) Alexander, Austin Dobson, Daniel Hoffmann and Annistyn Hoffmann, great-great-grandmother of Mateo Alexander, devoted daughter of the late Joseph and Victoria Klimczak, dear sister of eleven deceased siblings, sister-in-law of Joseph (Joy) Henczel of Winfield, IL, fond cousin, aunt, great-aunt and friend of many.
Dolly grew up in Chicago's South Shore neighborhood and was a graduate of Lucy Flower High School. She moved to Naperville in 1953 and worked for Illinois Bell Telephone Company before marrying and starting a family. Dolly was a longtime member of SS. Peter & Paul Catholic Church in Naperville. She enjoyed local casino excursions and trips to Las Vegas and Palm Springs, CA.
Visitation will be held Wednesday, May 27, 2020, 4:00-8:00 PM at Friedrich-Jones Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 44 S. Mill St., Naperville, IL. Due to the current health crisis, the visitation will be limited to 10 people at a time.
A private Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Thursday, May 28, 2020 at SS. Peter & Paul Catholic Church in Naperville.
Interment will follow at SS. Peter & Paul Cemetery, Naperville.
In lieu of flowers, donations in Dolly's memory can be made to: St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis,TN 38105, 1-800-822-6344, www.stjude.org or Moose Charities Inc, 155 S International Drive, Mooseheart, IL 60539, (630) 966-2200, http://www.mooseheart.org/
For more information, please call (630) 355-0213 or visit www.friedrich-jones.com
Published in Naperville Sun on May 22, 2020.