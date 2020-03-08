|
Stanley K. "Keith" Hostetler, age 87 of Naperville since 1974, passed away on Monday, March 2, 2020 at Meadowbrook Manor of Bolingbrook. He was born February 24, 1933 in La Grange, Indiana. Keith graduated from Indiana University and was a C.P.A. He had worked for the department of defense for many years as an auditor and was a long time member of Grace United Methodist Church in Naperville. Surviving are his children, Randy (Rae Ellen), Charles (Donna), Deborah (Craig) Dorsey and Jennifer (Jamie) Wallace, grandchildren, Jeff (Allison) and Mindy Hostetler, Andy and Charlotte Dorsey, Katie and Bob Hostetler, great grandchildren, Bradyn and Jude Hostetler and a sister Kathleen Weimer. He was preceded in death by his wife Sara, a brother David (late Audrey) Hostetler, a sister Carol Grant and a daughter in law Barbara Hostetler. A memorial service will be held at a later date. Arrangements by the Beidelman-Kunsch Funeral Homes & Crematory, 516 S. Washington St. Naperville. Memorials in Keith's memory may be made to the church. (630) 355 0264 or at www.beidelmankunschfh.com
Published in the Naperville Sun on Mar. 8, 2020