Resources More Obituaries for Stephanie McElligott Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Stephanie McElligott

Obituary Condolences Flowers Our beloved wife, mother, grandmother, sister, aunt, and friend, Stephanie Reuter McElligott, born in New York on September 15th, 1951, left us unexpectedly and much too soon, on March 6th, 2019 in Port St. Lucie, Florida.Stephanie, the daughter of Grace Monteleone and Harold Reuter, graduated from St. Bonaventure University with a Bachelor's Degree in History. She was the eldest sister to Mark Reuter (Marianne), Karen Lico (Michael), and Laura Nelson (Dwight). In 1976, Stephanie married her charming Irish sweetheart, John F. (Jack) McElligott, and became a much-loved daughter-in-law to Dolores and John McElligott. Stephanie's greatest accomplishments, she would certainly say, were her daughters and sons, Colleen de Keratry (Peter), John (Leslie), Kathryn, and Peter (Natalie) who filled her days with laughter and joy.She had a heart for others and made friends easily--in South Plainfield, High Bridge, Hoffman Estates, Naperville, and most recently in her new home on the edge of the Smoky Mountains in Loudon, Tennessee. Her energy, can-do spirit, and keen intellect, coupled with a wicked recipe repertoire, could make any project seem possible and any idea come to fruition. Stephanie made every committee, club, and party better because she was a part of it. She lit up every room she entered with her energy and smile. She even made that Tennessee Vol orange look good.When the four kids, capable and independent, struck out on their own; she turned her love for literature and a well-told story on its ear and wrote her own. Her novel, The Gifts of Man, a story about the Three Kings, is a living testament to her dedication and talent. We loved it Steph. Her heart was full loving her grandchildren, Andrew, Jack, Madeleine, Charlotte, Wright, and little Scottie Belle. Stephanie and her husband, Captain Jack, trekked around the globe to be there for baptisms, birthdays, and First Communions. They won't ever forget you Steph...we'll make sure of that. She loved her nieces and nephews Eric, Suzanne, Janet, Meg, Harry, Daniel, Ryan and Payton so much. Steph and Jack loved their years together, playing golf, bridge, and traveling as lovers and friends around the world and to their last home together on the lake. Special thanks to Bill and Judy Olivieri for their loving care to Stephanie this week in Florida. We are forever grateful.Her voice was often raised in song in her beloved Catholic Church or in defense of a passionate political position and it will not be forgotten. We are heartbroken Stephanie, and will miss you every day for the rest of our lives. We know you are healed and in the finest company of family, angels, and our Lord Jesus Christ. You did a great job here, and we wish you a safe journey. We will remember your smile, your warmth, and your love for life. You made a difference in the lives of so many and you will be our guiding light. Grammy, rest in peace, until we meet again.Visitation and Prayer Service will be held on Wednesday, March 13th from 4:00 to 7:00 p.m. at Click Funeral Home, 109 Walnut Street, Lenoir City, TN 37771. A Funeral Mass with reception to follow will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, March 14th at St. Thomas the Apostle Catholic Church, 1580 St. Thomas Way, Lenoir City, TN 37772. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Stephanie's memory to: Watts of Love: https://www.wattsoflove.orgDominican Literacy Center: https://dominicanliteracycenter.orgClick Funeral Home, Lenoir City, TN is in charge of arrangements. www.clickfuneralhome.com Published in the Naperville Sun on Mar. 13, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary Remember Share memories or express condolences below. Send Flowers View All Add Message Add Photos Add Videos ‹ Back to today's Obituaries