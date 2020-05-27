Stephany Ann "Stevie" Hallom, 70, of Newark, IL, passed away Monday, May 25, 2020 at her home, surrounded by her loving family. She was born November 27, 1949 in Canton, IL, the daughter of John Lee and Barbara Grace (Vittum) Drew. She married William Charles Hallom on February 26, 1972 in Naperville, IL. Stephany worked as a medical technologist for blood banking for many years; at area hospitals including Central DuPage Hospital and Loyola Hospital. She enjoyed crochet, puzzles, playing cards/board games, and was an avid reader. Most of all, Stephany loved spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren.
She is survived by her children, William Hallom of Lisle, IL and Lara (Mario) Martinez of Plano; four grandchildren, Jack Hallom, Kevin Martinez, Christopher Martinez, and Mario Martinez; her sisters, Holly Brauch of Westmont, IL and Leigh Drew of Minooka, IL; her nieces and nephew, Jennifer Valdelamar, DJ Brauch, Alissa Tumpack, and Amanda Tumpack; plus her many friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, and one son, Michael Hallom.
A celebration of Stevie's life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the American Cancer Society. For more information or to sign the online guest book, go to www.EighnerFuneralHomes.com
Turner-Eighner Funeral Home at 3952 Turner Ave. in Plano, IL 60545 630-552-3022
Published in Naperville Sun on May 27, 2020.