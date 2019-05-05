Home

Stephen J. "Steve" Zdunek

Stephen J. "Steve" Zdunek Obituary
Stephen J. Zdunek, Owner of Learning Express Toys in Naperville, age 70, of Naperville, IL passed away peacefully surrounded by his family on Saturday, April 27, 2019. He was born on October 27, 1948 in Cohoes, NY. Steve is survived by his loving wife of 52 years; Jan (nee Croghan) Zdunek, daughters; Lori (Tom) Walters, Dawn Zdunek, Stephanie Zdunek and Ashley (Bob) Humberstone, grandchildren; Ryan Weeks, Riley and Hayden Walters, Kyle Price, Emma and Ali Eggebrecht and Zoe Humberstone, great-grandson; Trenton Weeks, sisters; Sonya Zdunek and Sherry (Rob) LaRosa, brother; Scott (Robin) Zdunek, nieces, nephews and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents, Stanley and Dorothy (nee Lessard) Zdunek. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Arrangements entrusted to Beidelman-Kunsch Funeral Homes & Crematory. Memorials in Steve's name may be made to: Ronald McDonald House Charities. Info: 630-922-9630 or www.beidelmankunschfh.com
Published in the Naperville Sun on May 5, 2019
