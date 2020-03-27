|
Steven F. "Tebo" Hageman, age 69, of Yorkville, IL, formerly of Naperville, passed away Monday, March 23, 2020 at his home. He was born July 5, 1950 in Aurora, IL the son of Wilbert and Ruth (Drendel) Hageman.
Steven was united in marriage on September 13, 2003 to Susan Marie Burke and they spent the next 17 years happily together. Mr. Hageman was a member of Saints Peter and Paul Catholic Church in Naperville, IL. He was an Auto Mechanic for many years. He loved his 1955 "Gasser" and was an avid softball player. He spent many happy times with his friends at the Kickers Club in Oswego, IL, the Aurora Turners Club, and the Good Old Toys Tractor Club of Naperville, IL. Steven was a loving husband, father, step-father, grandfather, son, brother, and uncle who will be sincerely missed by his family and many friends.
Steven is survived by his wife, Susan Marie Hageman of Yorkville, IL; his children, Miranda Hageman of Downers Grove, IL, Britton Hageman of Sandwich, IL; his step-children, Robert (Sarah) Hoffman of Sheridan, IL, Keith Hoffman of Miami Beach, FL; his grandchildren, Mersades, Kristian, McKayla, Taylor, Joy, Grace, Kevin, Emily, and Katelyn; his parents, Wilbert and Ruth Hageman of Big Rock, IL; his siblings, Martin (Dawn) Hageman of Hartford, WI, Karen (Kenneth) Allen of Naperville, IL, Marjorie (Bruce) Hornback of Montgomery, IL; and also many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his nephew.
A Graveside Service will be held at Saints Peter and Paul Catholic Cemetery at a later date.
Arrangements by Nelson Funeral Homes & Crematory, www.NelsonFuneralHomes.com or (630) 553-7611.
Published in the Naperville Sun on Mar. 27, 2020