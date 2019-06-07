Steven F. Hlavac Sr., age 67, a longtime resident of Naperville, IL, passed away on June 5, 2019 in Naperville. He was born on June 4, 1952 in Cleveland, OH. Steven is survived by his children Steven F. (Kathryn) Hlavac and Rebecca Hlavac; Brother Thomas R. (Nancy Luebke) Hlavac; brother-in-law Michael Schanhofer; nieces and nephews Jeff Hlavac, Amanda (Louis) Kordish, Matthew Hlavac. He is preceded in death by his parents Jeanne and Richard Hlavac Sr.; his brother Richard Hlavac Jr. Steven graduated from Westlake High School in Westlake, OH in 1970, where he was a proud nine letter varsity holder. He went on to earn his Bachelor's Degree from Bowling Green State University in 1974. Steven worked in corrugated packaging sales for the entirety of his career, most recently with Pratt Industries. He was an avid sports fan who loved people. He would bend over backwards to help anyone at any time. He will be remembered for his one liners and his ability to make everyone around him smile and laugh every chance he got. Most of all, Steven was a dedicated family man who was extremely proud of his children. He was loved by all and will be deeply missed. Visitation will be Sunday, June 9, 2:00-6:00 PM at Friedrich-Jones Funeral Home & Cremation Services 44 S. Mill St. Naperville, Il 60540. Funeral Services will take place on Monday, June 10, 11:00 AM at the funeral home. Interment will follow at Naperville Cemetery, Naperville. For those wishing to leave a lasting tribute to Steven's memory in lieu of flowers, donation to Lung Cancer Research Foundation at 1 Point Pl. Suite 202 Madison, WI 53719 would be appreciated. For more information, please call (630)355-0213. Published in the Naperville Sun on June 7, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary