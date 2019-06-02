Steven P. Macaluso, age 42, a longtime resident of Naperville, IL, passed away on Saturday, May 25, 2019 at Seasons Hospice Home in Naperville after a two year battle with Angiosarcoma. He was born August 29, 1976 in Decatur, ILBeloved husband of Dr. Alexis Dunne, whom he married April 30, 2005, loving father of Charlie, Danny and Phoebe Macaluso, devoted son of Paul and Karen (nee Brown) Macaluso of Village of Lakewood, IL, dear brother of Suzi (Joe) Hughes of Elmhurst, IL, son-in-law of Pat and Chip Dunne of Naperville, brother-in-law of Megan (Kevin) Ginley of Naperville, fond uncle, colleague and friend of many.Steve was a graduate of Naperville Central High School, Class of 1994. He then attended Yale University and played for their soccer team. Finally, he graduated from University of Chicago Law School in 2002. As an attorney, he eventually specialized in intellectual property with social gaming and started his own law firm, GMI legal.Throughout his life, he remained an avid soccer fan (favorite team Napoli) and a Star Wars fan. He most recently picked up a love of motorcycles (Moto Guzzi).A celebration of Steven's life is pending.Interment will be private.In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Steven may be made to: Angiosarcoma Awareness, PO Box 4919, Portland, ME 04101, https://www.cureasc.org/donate/online/ . Please donate "in memory of Steve Macaluso".Arrangements by Friedrich-Jones Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Naperville, IL.For more information, please visit www.friedrich-jones.com or call (630) 355-0213. Published in the Naperville Sun on June 2, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary