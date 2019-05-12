Steven "Steve" R. Desch, age 61, a longtime resident of Naperville, IL passed away on May 9, 2019. He was born May 9, 1958 in Chicago, IL to the late Donna and Theodore Desch. Steve is survived by his beloved wife of 37 years, Lynn (Chinchilla); loving children Timothy, Matthew (Rachel), Mark, and Hannah; dear siblings Kathy (John Nocher) Collins and Greg (Margaret) Desch; cherished uncle of Jarod, Chloe, Rachel, and Jordan Chinchilla, Stephanie (Kim) Youkey, Nick (Ashley) and Cara Mae (Alex Anderson) Collins, Ted, Elizabeth, and Sarah Desch. He was preceded in death by his older brother, Teddy Desch. Steve earned his Associate Degree in Horticulture from Triton College and then his Bachelor's Degree in Ornamental Horticulture from the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign. His extraordinary passion for trees and plants brought him to a career working with the Forest Preserve District of DuPage County. Being an ISA Certified Arborist, his knowledge of trees was unbelievable. He could easily identify any species of tree. He was so proud of the trees that he grew from seed, and even started his own arboretum on his family farm in Indiana. His love of all things in nature extended greatly to dogs, especially his Rex and Jenny. Steve also enjoyed fishing and planned many vacations around the thought of fishing with family. Above all things, Steve was a family man who loved his wife and children unconditionally and made sure to tell them as often as he could. Steve was on this earth for much too short a time and will be deeply missed but forever in our hearts. Family and friends to gather at a memorial service Wednesday, May 15, 4:00 PM at Grace Pointe Church in Naperville 1320 E Chicago Ave. Naperville, IL 60540. For those wishing to leave a lasting tribute to Steve's memory, the family asks that you plant a tree in Steve's honor. In lieu of cut flowers, please send garden/landscaping plants to add to a garden in his memory. The Growing Place in Naperville will deliver to the house. Arrangements entrusted to Friedrich-Jones Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Naperville. For more information, please call (630)355-0213. Published in the Naperville Sun on May 12, 2019