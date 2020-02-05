|
Steven Sean Keough, age 50, a resident of Naperville, IL, formerly of Woodridge, IL, passed away unexpectedly on Friday, January 31, 2020. He was born January 27, 1970 in Chicago, IL.
Beloved husband of Jenny Keough (nee Balick), whom he married September 2, 1995, loving father of Sean S. Keough (22), Kelly A. Keough (20), Joe P. Keough (16), Luke W. Keough (14), and his Golden Retriever Lucky, and devoted son of Tim and Mary Keough, dear brother of Tim (Jane) Keough, Tom (Robin) Keough, John (Margaret) Keough, Mark (Shelly) Keough, Mike (Lori) Keough, Pat (Carrie) Keough and Pete (Karen) Keough, son-in-law of Les and Maggie Balick, brother-in-law of Amy (Jim) Sompii, Peter (Jamie) Balick, Brian (Kelly Bolger) Balick and Beth (Patrick) Dias, adored uncle of thirty-nine and great-uncle of ten, fond nephew, cousin and friend of many.
Steve grew up in Woodridge and later moved to Naperville. He attended St. Joan of Arc Catholic School and was a 1988 graduate of St. Francis High School in Wheaton, IL. He earned a BS in Electrical Engineering from Christian Brothers University in Memphis, TN and an MBA from Benedictine University in Lisle, IL.
Steve was the fifth of eight boys. He loved playing sports with his friends and brothers. He spent many late nights playing basketball on the Green Trails Court. Thanksgiving turkey bowl games were a staple for over 35 years. There were numerous trips with the family to West Virginia for white water rafting. Some of his other favorite family trips were to Greece (on his honeymoon), Myrtle Beach, Ireland, The Outer Banks, Whistler, Seattle, Hawaii, San Diego, Topsail Island, Boca Grande, many summers at the family lake house at Lake Carroll, and The Ozarks. He also loved spending hot summer days at the Balick pool.
Steve spent his summers in high school and college as a carpenter building homes with his brothers. He used these skills the rest of his life around the house, helping neighbors, family, and friends with all types of projects.
Steve loved coaching his kids in basketball, baseball, and football from 6 to 18 years. He taught all the kids John Wooden's Pyramid of Success. He thoroughly enjoyed mentoring young kids in not only sports but also in life's most important lessons. When he couldn't coach, he loved announcing Joe's football games. Steve's motto was Pray-Work-Study-Lead.
Steve was truly a faithful servant to his Catholic beliefs his entire life. He was a member of St. Raphael Catholic Church in Naperville and taught Religious Education (RE). He enjoyed the outdoors, especially training and participating in marathons, triathlons , and was a proud member of F3, a Christian men's exercise group.
The most important part of Steve's life was his wife and kids. 'Family first' was his rule, and he always made practices, Boy Scouts, and school activities top priorities. He always puts his kids wants and needs ahead of his own. He encouraged his children to do more in school and all aspects of life. Steve always taught them that they should live their life by the four cardinal virtues: Prudence, Temperance, Fortitude, and Justice. Steve stressed the importance of charity and volunteerism to his family and he led by example. His humor and sarcasm were enjoyed by his family and everyone else who had the pleasure of experiencing it. Jenny was always proud of how comfortable he was with being himself and didn't worry about what others thought.
Visitation will be held Wednesday, February 5, 2020, 3:00-9:00 PM at Friedrich-Jones Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 44 S. Mill St., Naperville, IL.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Thursday, February 6, 10:30 AM at St. Raphael Catholic Church, 1215 Modaff Rd., Naperville.
Interment will be private.
In lieu of flowers, please donate to the Steve Keough memorial fund at https://www.gofundme.com/f/SteveKeoughMemorialFund
For more information, please call (630) 355-0213 or visit www.friedrich-jones.com
Published in the Naperville Sun on Feb. 5, 2020