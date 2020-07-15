Susan Strougal (née Schaack) died on July 8, 2020 following a protracted battle with cancer. She passed away at her home on Squirrel Lake in Minocqua, WI, beneath the towering pines, and surrounded by members of her family and one of her compassionate caregivers. Susan is survived by her husband, John, her sisters, children, and grandchildren. Visitation will be held on July 15th at 10:00am at Nimsgern Funeral Home Chapel in Woodruff, WI followed by a funeral mass at Holy Family Catholic Church. For more details please visit www.nimsgernfuneral.com
.