Suzanne M. "Sue" Bowler (nee Coffey), age 81, a resident of Naperville, IL since 1967, formerly of Chicago, IL, passed away peacefully on Sunday, November 15, 2020 at her home, surrounded by her family.
Beloved mother of Eugene M. (Donna) Bowler, Jr. of Plainfield, IL, Sean J. (Mary Pat) Bowler of Park Ridge, IL, Daniel E. (Brenda) Bowler of Highland, MI and Erin M. Wilkins of Naperville, adored grandmother of Matthew Bowler, Meghan, Lauren and Allsion Bowler; Sean, Collin and Josephine Bowler, devoted daughter of the late Cyrus and Helen Coffey, dear sister of William (Claudia) Coffey of Arlington Heights, IL, Jane Coffey of Nashville, TN and the late Cyrus Coffey, fond cousin, aunt, great-aunt and friend of many.
Sue grew up in Chicago, attended Trinity High School in River Forest, IL and earned a BS from North Central College in Naperville. She worked as a claims adjustor in the insurance industry for many years and later worked part-time at Nichols Library in Naperville. Sue was a member and volunteer at St. Thomas the Apostle Catholic Church in Naperville and also volunteered at Loaves & Fishes Community Pantry in Naperville. She was a former member and CCD teacher at SS. Peter & Paul Catholic Church in Naperville.
Visitation will be held on Thursday, November 19, 2020, 9:00-11:00 AM at Friedrich-Jones Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 44 S. Mill St., Naperville. Current health guidelines state that no more than 10 individuals at a time may pay their respects to the family, and guests are required to wear masks and follow social distancing procedures.
Services will begin Thursday, 11:00 AM from the funeral home and will proceed to an 11:30 AM Mass of Christian Burial at St. Thomas the Apostle Catholic Church, 1500 Brookdale Rd., Naperville, IL.
Interment: SS. Peter & Paul Cemetery, Naperville.
In lieu of flowers, donations in Suzanne's memory may be made to: Loaves & Fishes Community Pantry, 1871 High Grove Ln., Naperville, IL 60540, (630) 355-3663, www.loaves-fishes.org
For more information, please visit www.friedrich-jones.com
or call (630) 355-0213.