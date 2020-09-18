Suzanne White age 85, a long time resident of Naperville, IL, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, September 15, 2020 at her home. She was born June 26, 1935 in Ottawa, IL to her loving late parents, Harvey and Viola Anderson. Suzanne is survived by her loving children; Stuart (Jena) White of Plainfield, IL, Jill (Jim) Koulos of Naperville, IL and Juli (Jeff Nuti) Honaker of Naperville, IL; her cherished grandchildren, Jackson White, Leah, Nikki, Lainey and Alec Koulos, Taylor and Janelle Honaker; and her sister, Anita (Clark) Andrews of Maple Park, IL, and many nieces and nephews. She was preceeded in death by her beloved husband, Joseph R. "Bob" White, wedded for 62 years, twin sister, JoAnne (the late Jack) PlesKovitch; parents-in-law Harley and Mildred White; sister-in-laws, Shirley (the late Fred) Dunlap and Mary (the late Mick) Forbes. Sue grew up in Ottawa, IL and graduated from Ottawa High School, class of 1953. She was a talented cheerleader and dancer in high school and performed in local USO shows during war time. She worked almost 30 years as a campus supervisor at Naperville Central High School. Sue was a long time member of Grace United Methodist Church. Her biggest joy in life was caring for her children and grandchildren. Memorial visitation will be held Wednesday, September 23, 2020 4:00-7:00 PM at Friedrich-Jones Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 44 S. Mill St., Naperville, IL 60540. A memorial service will follow at 7:00 PM. Interment will be private. For more information, please call 630-355-0213 or visit www.friedrich-jones.com