Talli Smith, otherwise known as Tallina Renee Smith when she was in trouble, joined her cousin, Christopher Norrick, and grandparents, Marion and Renée Smith, in Spirit Paradise on Sunday, February 17, 2019. While she gracefully and fiercely endured the terrible nastiness of Propionic Acidemia; she departed this life with a sepsis scorecard of Talli 5 and sepsis 1. She leaves a large hole in the hearts of her parents, Rawlo and Brittany (nee Dague) Smith; brothers, Max and Orson; sister, Olivia; grandparents, Ron and Sherri Dague of Grants Pass, OR; innumerable cousins, aunts, and uncles; and all of those who were blessed to have been hugged by her.She only encountered two bowls of nacho cheese sauce that she did not love; frequently devoured Scooby-Doo fruit snacks, except the orange ones; and was determined to be independent and do things in her way and order, unless she wanted you to be her servant. She could build a Lego tower of questionable stability far larger than her 4'8" self. Male teens athletes from her Church, were in awe of her endurance and strength in keeping up with them while pushing a handcart for miles in a Mormon Trail reenactment. She hated to miss Church services at the Naperville 3rd ward of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, even if she was hospitalized or vomiting and would tell anyone who would listen to "watch Veggie Tales to learn a lesson".Talli was born October 4, 2001 in Ephrata, PA to a selfless birth mother who placed Talli in the arms of Rawlo and Brittany when she was two-days old. Naperville gained this awesome girl 16 years ago and the city forever changed. Elmwood Elementary, Meadow Glens Elementary, and Madison Junior High, count her as an alumnus. She was highly anticipating her senior year next year at Naperville Central High and she felt she was one of the star athletes of Special Olympics, Team Fire 203 in basketball, bowling, and track.In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Talli can be made to: Propionic Acidemia Foundation, 1963 McCraren Rd., Highland Park, IL 60035, (877) 720-2192, http://www.pafoundation.com, so this protein-limiting, eye-sight stealing disorder doesn't snatch away any more light-giving souls.Celebrate the great gift Talli was to us all.A special visitation for those with special needs and members of Special Olympics, team Fire and peer helpers, will be on Friday, February 22, 2019 from 4:30-5:30 PM at Friedrich-Jones Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 44 S. Mill St., Naperville.Visitation will follow Friday, February 22, 2019 from 5:30-8:00 PM in the funeral home.Funeral Services will be held Saturday, February 23, at 10:30 AM at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 1411 95th St., Naperville, IL 60564, (630) 983-5480.Interment: Naperville Cemetery, Naperville.For more information, please call (630) 355-0213 or visit www.friedrich-jones.com