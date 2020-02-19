Home

POWERED BY

Services
Friedrich-Jones Funeral Home
44 South Mill Street
Naperville, IL 60540
(630) 355-0213
Visitation
Thursday, Feb. 20, 2020
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
SS. Peter & Paul Church
36 N. Ellsworth St.
Naperville, IL
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Thursday, Feb. 20, 2020
11:00 AM
SS. Peter & Paul Church
36 N. Ellsworth St.
Naperville, IL
View Map

Teresa A. Doolin


1938 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Teresa A. Doolin Obituary
Teresa A. Doolin, age 81, a resident of Naperville, IL since 1946, passed away peacefully on Friday, February 14, 2020 at Tabor Hills Nursing Home of Naperville. She was born May 17, 1938 in Chicago, IL. Teresa is survived by her loving sister, Suzanne R. Doolin; her cherished nieces and nephews, Daniel J. (Kathleen Moore, and her children, Nora and Emma), Patrick H., Kathleen A.(the late Gordon Brown), Diana M., and Thomas E. (Amy), David E. (Nicole) Wyack and their children, Josie and Brandon Wyack, sister-in-law of Edward Wyack. She was preceded in death by her devoted parents, Henry J. and Rose I. Doolin; her brother, Henry (Kitty) Doolin, her dear sisters, Sally I. Wyack, Nancy J. (Robert) Wyack, and Sister Mary Pat Doolin, I.B.V.M. Teresa graduated from Benedictine College with a BA in education and a Masters in Administration at Loyola University. She was a long-time educator at SS. Peter & Paul Catholic School in Naperville and former principal at Holy Trinity Catholic School in Westmont. Teresa was a long-time member of SS. Peter & Paul Church. In lieu of flowers, memorials to SS. Peter & Paul School, 201 E. Franklin Ave., Naperville, IL 60540 or I.B.V.M. (Loretto Convent) PO Box 508, Wheaton, IL 60187. Visitation, Thursday, February 20th 10:00-11:00 AM at SS. Peter & Paul Church, 36 N. Ellsworth St., Naperville, IL 60540. Mass of Christian Burial to follow at 11:00 AM at Church. Interment to follow at SS. Peter & Paul Cemetery, Naperville. Arrangements entrusted to Friedrich-Jones Funeral Home, 44 S. Mill St., Naperville, IL 60540. For more information, please call 630-355-0213 or www.friedrich-jones.com
Published in the Naperville Sun on Feb. 19, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Teresa's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Friedrich-Jones Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -