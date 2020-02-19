|
Teresa A. Doolin, age 81, a resident of Naperville, IL since 1946, passed away peacefully on Friday, February 14, 2020 at Tabor Hills Nursing Home of Naperville. She was born May 17, 1938 in Chicago, IL. Teresa is survived by her loving sister, Suzanne R. Doolin; her cherished nieces and nephews, Daniel J. (Kathleen Moore, and her children, Nora and Emma), Patrick H., Kathleen A.(the late Gordon Brown), Diana M., and Thomas E. (Amy), David E. (Nicole) Wyack and their children, Josie and Brandon Wyack, sister-in-law of Edward Wyack. She was preceded in death by her devoted parents, Henry J. and Rose I. Doolin; her brother, Henry (Kitty) Doolin, her dear sisters, Sally I. Wyack, Nancy J. (Robert) Wyack, and Sister Mary Pat Doolin, I.B.V.M. Teresa graduated from Benedictine College with a BA in education and a Masters in Administration at Loyola University. She was a long-time educator at SS. Peter & Paul Catholic School in Naperville and former principal at Holy Trinity Catholic School in Westmont. Teresa was a long-time member of SS. Peter & Paul Church. In lieu of flowers, memorials to SS. Peter & Paul School, 201 E. Franklin Ave., Naperville, IL 60540 or I.B.V.M. (Loretto Convent) PO Box 508, Wheaton, IL 60187. Visitation, Thursday, February 20th 10:00-11:00 AM at SS. Peter & Paul Church, 36 N. Ellsworth St., Naperville, IL 60540. Mass of Christian Burial to follow at 11:00 AM at Church. Interment to follow at SS. Peter & Paul Cemetery, Naperville. Arrangements entrusted to Friedrich-Jones Funeral Home, 44 S. Mill St., Naperville, IL 60540. For more information, please call 630-355-0213 or www.friedrich-jones.com
Published in the Naperville Sun on Feb. 19, 2020