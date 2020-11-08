Terrance J. "Terry" Dolan, Jr., age 98, a resident of Naperville, IL since 1998, formerly of Countryside, IL, passed away on Tuesday, November 3, 2020 at his home. He was born September 12, 1922 in Chicago, IL.
Beloved husband of the late Jean Dolan (nee Warchol), whom he married July 20, 1946 and who preceded him in death on August 28, 2015, loving father of Sharon (Jerry) Gartner, Nadine (Bill) Witzel and Terry III (Jeannie) Dolan, adored grandfather of Laura (John) Garrity, Carolyn Eckert, Shalonn (Steve) Schaefer, the late Paul (Mary) Gartner, Phillip (Amy) Gartner, Jennifer (Michael) Smith, Kelly Paige, Terry IV (Elizabeth) Dolan, Nicki (Bryce) Steadman, Lorie (Anthony) Ramirez, Billy (Jen) Witzel, cherished great-grandfather of Megan and Ryan Oblazney; Lindsay and Ethan Eckert; Evan and Garrett Schaefer; Anna and Abby Gartner; Owen Gartner; Jake (Caitlin) Smith and Ben Smith; Juliet and Jillian Perry; Terry Dolan V and Jordan Steadman; Hunter (Kylie) Schmidt, Hailey (Bo) Voran; Joe (Stefanie) Witzel and Heather Witzel, devoted son of the late Terrance and Bernice (nee Beversis) Dolan, loving stepson of Eva Dolan, dear brother of Marie (the late Richard) Nelson, the late Dale (Judy) Dolan and the late Marlene Dolan (infant sister), fond uncle and great-uncle of many.
Terry grew up on Chicago's Southwest Side. A proud veteran of the U.S. Army Air Corps in World War II, Terry flew 40 combat missions in a B-25 bomber in the South Pacific and was a recipient of the Purple Heart Medal. Before and after the war, he worked as a tool and die maker and later as a supervisor for Western Electric Company's Hawthorne Works in Cicero, IL for 38 years.
Terry was a founding member and active citizen of the city of Countryside, IL and a current member of St. Margaret Mary Catholic Church in Naperville
A private family funeral service and interment with military honors will follow at SS. Peter Paul Cemetery, Naperville, IL.
In lieu of flowers, donations in Terry's memory may be made to Loaves & Fishes Community Pantry, 1871 High Grove Ln., Naperville, IL 60540, www.loaves-fishes.org
(630) 355-3663
Arrangements by?Friedrich-Jones Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Naperville, IL.
For more information, please visit www.friedrich-jones.com
or call (630) 355-0213.