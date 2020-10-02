Terry S. Sidlow, age 77, a resident of Naperville, IL since 1985, formerly of Brookfield, North Riverside, Clarendon Hills and Darien, IL, passed away on Tuesday, September 29, 2020 at Seasons Hospice Home in Naperville. He was born July 28, 1943 in Chicago, IL.
Beloved husband of Mary Lou Sidlow (nee Tunno), whom he married August 7, 1965, loving father of Geoffrey (fiancée, Alison Hinchey) Sidlow and the late Timothy T. Jennifer (nee Samaska) Sidlow, adored grandfather of Daniel and Kara Sidlow; Anna Lynn Sidlow, devoted son of the late Leonard and Helen (nee Musial) Sidlow, dear brother of the late Scott (the late Louise) Sidlow, fond cousin of John and Maureen Berry and their family: Johnny, Colleen, Erin and Jimmy, friend of many. Terry will be dearly missed by his dog, Finnegan.
Terry grew up in Brookfield and was a 1961 graduate of Riverside Brookfield High School in Riverside. He received a Bachelor's degree (1965) and a Master of Business Administration (MBA) from DePaul University in Chicago where he was a member of Alpha Delta Gamma fraternity. Over the years, Terry was employed by The American Medical Association (AMA), College Of American Pathologists, The Society of Thoracic Surgeons (STS) and DiMeo Schneider & Associates, L.L.C.
Terry was a longtime member of St. Margaret Mary Church and it's choir. He also was a member of the Finance Committee at St. Patrick's Residence in Naperville and served on the board of directors for Catholic Charities, Diocese of Joliet. Terry enjoyed reading, playing tennis and spending time with his family and friends at his lake home in Fond du Lac, WI.
Visitation will be held Saturday, October 3, 2020, 10:00-11:00 AM at St. Margaret Mary Church, 1450 Green Trails Dr., Naperville, IL 60540.
A Mass of Christian Burial will follow Saturday, 11:00 AM at the church.
Interment: SS. Peter & Paul Cemetery, Naperville.
In lieu of flowers, donations in Terry's memory may be made to: St. Patrick's Residence, 1400 Brookdale Road, Naperville, IL 60563, (630) 416-6565, www.stpatricksresidence.org
or Seasons Hospice Naperville Inpatient Center, 2195 W. Diehl Rd., Naperville, IL 60563, (800) 570-8809, https://www.seasons.org/
Arrangements by Friedrich-Jones Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Naperville, IL.
For more information, please call (630) 355-0213 or visit www.friedrich-jones.com