1/1
Terry S. Sidlow
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Terry's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Terry S. Sidlow, age 77, a resident of Naperville, IL since 1985, formerly of Brookfield, North Riverside, Clarendon Hills and Darien, IL, passed away on Tuesday, September 29, 2020 at Seasons Hospice Home in Naperville. He was born July 28, 1943 in Chicago, IL.

Beloved husband of Mary Lou Sidlow (nee Tunno), whom he married August 7, 1965, loving father of Geoffrey (fiancée, Alison Hinchey) Sidlow and the late Timothy T. Jennifer (nee Samaska) Sidlow, adored grandfather of Daniel and Kara Sidlow; Anna Lynn Sidlow, devoted son of the late Leonard and Helen (nee Musial) Sidlow, dear brother of the late Scott (the late Louise) Sidlow, fond cousin of John and Maureen Berry and their family: Johnny, Colleen, Erin and Jimmy, friend of many. Terry will be dearly missed by his dog, Finnegan.

Terry grew up in Brookfield and was a 1961 graduate of Riverside Brookfield High School in Riverside. He received a Bachelor's degree (1965) and a Master of Business Administration (MBA) from DePaul University in Chicago where he was a member of Alpha Delta Gamma fraternity. Over the years, Terry was employed by The American Medical Association (AMA), College Of American Pathologists, The Society of Thoracic Surgeons (STS) and DiMeo Schneider & Associates, L.L.C.

Terry was a longtime member of St. Margaret Mary Church and it's choir. He also was a member of the Finance Committee at St. Patrick's Residence in Naperville and served on the board of directors for Catholic Charities, Diocese of Joliet. Terry enjoyed reading, playing tennis and spending time with his family and friends at his lake home in Fond du Lac, WI.

Visitation will be held Saturday, October 3, 2020, 10:00-11:00 AM at St. Margaret Mary Church, 1450 Green Trails Dr., Naperville, IL 60540.

A Mass of Christian Burial will follow Saturday, 11:00 AM at the church.

Interment: SS. Peter & Paul Cemetery, Naperville.

In lieu of flowers, donations in Terry's memory may be made to: St. Patrick's Residence, 1400 Brookdale Road, Naperville, IL 60563, (630) 416-6565, www.stpatricksresidence.org or Seasons Hospice Naperville Inpatient Center, 2195 W. Diehl Rd., Naperville, IL 60563, (800) 570-8809, https://www.seasons.org/

Arrangements by Friedrich-Jones Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Naperville, IL.

For more information, please call (630) 355-0213 or visit www.friedrich-jones.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Naperville Sun on Oct. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
3
Visitation
09:00 - 11:00 AM
St. Margaret Mary Church
Send Flowers
OCT
3
Mass of Christian Burial
11:00 AM
St. Margaret Mary Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Friedrich-Jones Funeral Home
44 South Mill Street
Naperville, IL 60540
(630) 355-0213
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
October 1, 2020
Just a wonderful man in every sense. Made this world a wonderful place
Blessings and prayers to the family
Bob Deaver
Friend
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved