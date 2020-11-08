1/1
Thelma Qualben
1936 - 2020
Thelma Qualben, age 84, a resident of Winfield IL since 2002 and former resident of Brooklyn, NY, passed away peacefully, Tuesday, November 3, 2020 at the Norridge Gardens. She was born May 27, 1936 in Brooklyn, NY to her loving late parents, Ivar and Agnes Qualben. She is survived by her beloved sister, Betty E. (Len) Wik of Naperville, IL; her nephew Ivar (Karen)Wik; her niece, Suzanne (Marc) LeRoux; her great-nieces, Sara, Sophia, and Amanda Wik and great-nephews, Jace and Rylen LeRoux. She was preceeded in death by her parents, sisters Alice and Mildred Qualben. A Celebration of life service for Thelma will be held at a later date at Our Saviour's Lutheran Church of Naperville. In lieu of flowers, memorials to Our Saviour's Lutheran Church. Arrangements entrusted to Friedrich-Jones Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 44 S. Mill St., Naperville, IL 60540. Interment is private. For more information, please call 630-355-0213 or www.friedrich-jones.com



Published in Naperville Sun on Nov. 8, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Friedrich-Jones Funeral Home
44 South Mill Street
Naperville, IL 60540
(630) 355-0213
