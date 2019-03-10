Theresa L. Smola, age 57, of Aurora, IL, formerly of Westland, MI, passed away on Wednesday, March 6, 2019 at her residence. She was born August 5, 1961 in Oregon, OH, the daughter of Robert H. and Phyllis I. nee Strouse Parker.Theresa received her Bachelor of Science in Business Administration and worked as a computer programmer for Hallmark Services. She was a member of the Naperville, IL chapter of TOPS. In her spare time, she enjoyed knitting, crocheting and baking. She is survived by her husband of 30 years William "Bill" Smola of Aurora, IL, mother Phyllis of Temperance, MI, sister Rebecca Melody of Onsted, MI, brother Robert H. Parker, Jr. of Temperance, MI, brother-in-laws Larry (Laura) Smola, Richard Smola, nephews Christopher, Steven and Nicholas Smola, niece Emily Smola and her cat Samantha. She was preceded in death by her father.Visitation will be from 4-8 pm , Tuesday, March 12, 2019, and from 10:00 am - 2:00 pm, Wednesday, March 13, 2019, at the Michael W. Pawlak Funeral Home, 1640 Smith Rd. (at Jackman) Temperance, MI, where funeral services will be held at 2:00 pm Wednesday. Interment will be private. Memorials may be made to any local humane society or the , 215 W. Illinois Street, #1C, Chicago, IL 60654. Services are entrusted to DUNN FAMILY FUNERAL HOME with CREMATORY, 1801 S. Douglas Road, Oswego, IL 60543. For information: 630/554-3888 or www.dunnfamilyfuneralhome.com Published in the Naperville Sun on Mar. 10, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary