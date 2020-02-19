|
Theresa Napodano nee Frustini, 64, of Warrenville, IL passed away on February 13, 2020. Theresa was born in Chicago, IL on March 14, 1955 to Tulio and Mary Frustini nee Abbareno. Theresa "Terri" enjoyed working as a restaurant server at Bakers Square, she loved the people. She enjoyed sharing stories of her family, bragging about her children and grandchildren, absolutely adoring the friendships she formed with so many of her customers. Theresa greatest passion was her family; she just loved spending time with them and always put them first. She will always be remembered for her love, unselfishness and kindness that was given by her no matter what trails and tribulations she had going on, her focus was always everyone else and always with a smile that was infectious and her witty fun-loving playful attitude. She is survived by her husband of 46 years, Vincent; Sister Grace (Mark) Anderson of Oregon, IL; Brother Peter Frustini of Mt. Morris, IL; daughters Jennifer (Daniel) Pantano of Wheaton, Maureen (Scot) Kintz of Joliet, Cheryl (James) Keppner of Marengo, Patricia (Gabriel) Napodano of Warrenville; and 9 grandchildren Veronica, Victoria, Cole, Alexis, Tristen, Gabriella, Raya, Mya and Blake; sister in laws Mary, Diane; brother in laws; Ken, Pete, Mark, Mike and Pat; fond aunt to many cherished nieces and nephews and numerous great nieces and nephews. Theresa was preceded in death by her parents, Dante and Mary (nee Abbareno) Rossini, Father Tulio Frustini, Sister Gina (John) Finley. Memorial Services for Theresa Napodano will be Friday, February 21, 2020 at 12 noon at the St. Irene's Catholic Church, 28W441 Warrenville Rd, Warrenville, IL. Arrangements by Dupage Cremations, Ltd. and Memorial Chapel (630) 293-5200.
Published in the Naperville Sun on Feb. 19, 2020