Theresa O'Brien Crowe, age 91, a Naperville, IL resident since 1970 formerly of Dayton, OH, died Saturday, August 24, 2019 in Naperville, IL. She was born February 24, 1928 in St. Mary's, Ohio, the fifth of seven children to parents William and Helena O'Brien.
Theresa graduated from Julienne High School in Dayton and later married Norb Crowe in 1952. Over the next 67 years she was partner to Norb; mother to their eight children; mother-in-law to their eight spouses; and grand- and great-grandmother to 30 more Crowes and Crowes-by-marriage. Additionally, Theresa served her church and community as a Eucharistic minister, sacristan, Girl Scout leader and Cub Scout den mother, FISH driver, bell choir member, librarian at Bishop Romero Catholic school, election judge, and devoted sister and friend. She worked for many years as a secretary at Illinois Benedictine College, retiring in 1990 to enjoy travel with her sisters, reading to children at Bishop Romero Catholic School, and Grandmothering.
Theresa was preceded in death by her parents, a sister, Katie and her four brothers.
Theresa is survived by her husband Norb; daughters Sally, Peg, Mary, and Katy, and sons Dan, Joe, John, and Andy, and their respective spouses; 17 grandchildren and 6 great-grandchildren; her sister Mary Fortunato, and numerous nieces and nephews.
Memorial Visitation Wednesday, August 28, 2019, 3:00-8:00 PM at Friedrich-Jones Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 44 S. Mill Street, Naperville.
A Memorial Mass will be celebrated Thursday, August 29, 10:00 AM at St. Margaret Mary Catholic Church, 1450 Green Trails Dr., Naperville.
A luncheon reception will follow at the church.
Family and friends will meet Thursday, 2:00 PM at SS. Peter & Paul Cemetery, Naperville, IL for committal services.
In lieu of flowers, donations in Theresa's memory may be made to the St. Vincent DePaul Society at your home parish.
Published in the Naperville Sun on Aug. 28, 2019