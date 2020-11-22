1/1
Theresa Obermeier
1924 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Theresa's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Theresa Obermeier (nee Kopp), age 96, a resident of Naperville, IL since 1989, formerly of Traverse City, MI, passed away on Wednesday, November 11, 2020 at Tabor Hills Healthcare Facility in Naperville. She was born April 2, 1924 in Munich, Germany.

Beloved wife of the late Lorenz Obermeier, whom she married March 29, 1952 and who preceded her in death in 1987, loving step-mother of the late Linda Hasbrook, devoted daughter of the late Xavier, Sr. and Theresa (nee Nett) Kopp, dear sister of the late Anne Worman, the late Ursula Weinstiger, the late Elizabeth Sutcliffe and the late Xavier Kopp, Jr., adored aunt of Randy Clawson and Lisa Rhoton, great-aunt and friend of many.

Theresa was born in Munich, Germany and met her future husband, Lorenz, while working at his family's restaurant. Lorenz was making a visit back to his native Germany after the death of his first wife. Theresa and Lorenz married and came to the United States in 1952, settling in Traverse City, MI. Theresa worked for over 30 years in a fishing tackle factory, working her way up from the assembly line to a supervisor position.

After her husband passed away in 1987, Theresa moved to Naperville to be closer to her sister, Elizabeth. Theresa later moved to River Place Condominiums in Naperville in 1996 and was a member of SS. Peter & Paul Catholic Church. She enjoyed baking, cooking, reading and taking long walks.

A celebration of Theresa's life will be held on Friday, November 27, 2020, 1:00 PM at Friedrich-Jones Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 44 S. Mill St., Naperville. Current health guidelines state that no more than 10 individuals at a time may pay their respects to the family, and guests are required to wear masks and follow social distancing procedures.

A procession will follow to Naperville Cemetery for graveside services.

In lieu of flowers, donations in Theresa's memory may be made to: Tabor Hills Senior Living Campus, 1347 Crystal Ave., Naperville, IL 60563, (630) 778-6677, https://www.taborhills.org/donations

For more information, please visit www.friedrich-jones.com or call (630) 355-0213.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Naperville Sun on Nov. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
27
Celebration of Life
01:00 PM
Friedrich-Jones Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Friedrich-Jones Funeral Home
44 South Mill Street
Naperville, IL 60540
(630) 355-0213
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved