Theresa Obermeier (nee Kopp), age 96, a resident of Naperville, IL since 1989, formerly of Traverse City, MI, passed away on Wednesday, November 11, 2020 at Tabor Hills Healthcare Facility in Naperville. She was born April 2, 1924 in Munich, Germany.
Beloved wife of the late Lorenz Obermeier, whom she married March 29, 1952 and who preceded her in death in 1987, loving step-mother of the late Linda Hasbrook, devoted daughter of the late Xavier, Sr. and Theresa (nee Nett) Kopp, dear sister of the late Anne Worman, the late Ursula Weinstiger, the late Elizabeth Sutcliffe and the late Xavier Kopp, Jr., adored aunt of Randy Clawson and Lisa Rhoton, great-aunt and friend of many.
Theresa was born in Munich, Germany and met her future husband, Lorenz, while working at his family's restaurant. Lorenz was making a visit back to his native Germany after the death of his first wife. Theresa and Lorenz married and came to the United States in 1952, settling in Traverse City, MI. Theresa worked for over 30 years in a fishing tackle factory, working her way up from the assembly line to a supervisor position.
After her husband passed away in 1987, Theresa moved to Naperville to be closer to her sister, Elizabeth. Theresa later moved to River Place Condominiums in Naperville in 1996 and was a member of SS. Peter & Paul Catholic Church. She enjoyed baking, cooking, reading and taking long walks.
A celebration of Theresa's life will be held on Friday, November 27, 2020, 1:00 PM at Friedrich-Jones Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 44 S. Mill St., Naperville. Current health guidelines state that no more than 10 individuals at a time may pay their respects to the family, and guests are required to wear masks and follow social distancing procedures.
A procession will follow to Naperville Cemetery for graveside services.
In lieu of flowers, donations in Theresa's memory may be made to: Tabor Hills Senior Living Campus, 1347 Crystal Ave., Naperville, IL 60563, (630) 778-6677, https://www.taborhills.org/donations
