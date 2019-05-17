Home

Friedrich-Jones Funeral Home
44 South Mill Street
Naperville, IL 60540
(630) 355-0213
Thomas E. Tarpey

Thomas E, Tarpey, age 78 of Naperville, IL, passed away peacefully, Wednesday, May 15, 2019. He was born July 2, 1940 in Indianapolis, IN to Michael and Mary Frances Tarpey. Loving husband of Margie Tarpey, wedded 1964. Beloved dad of Mike (Cecilia) Tarpey, Tim (Amy) Tarpey and Kate (Jeff Hammel) Tarpey. Adored grandpa of Patrick, Danny, Jack, Annie, Neve, Camilla, Esperanza and Thomas. Dear brother of Michael (Kerry) , Mark (Jane) and the late Joan McNelis. Tom was a graduate of Marian University in Indianapolis, IN. He worked in marketing for Amoco Oil for 30 years. Tom was an active volunteer at Loaves and Fishes Community Services and Edward Hospital. He was a member of St. Thomas the Apostle Church and Naperville Evening Kiwanis club. Tom will be deeply missed and was loved by all who were fortunate to cross his path. In lieu of flowers, memorials in Tom's name to the Loaves and Fishes Community Services, 1871 High Grove Lane, Naperville, IL 60540. Visitation: Monday, May 20th 4:00-8:00 PM at Friedrich-Jones Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 44 S. Mill Street, Naperville, IL 60540. Mass of Christian Burial: Tuesday, May 21st 10:30 AM at St. Thomas the Apostle Church, 1500 Brookdale Road, Naperville, IL 60540. Interment is private. For more information, please call 630-355-0213 or www.friedrich-jones.com
Published in the Naperville Sun on May 17, 2019
