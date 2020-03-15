|
Surrounded by his loving family, Thomas Everett Brown, 88, passed away in his home in Sonoma, Calif., on Feb. 27, 2020. He grew up near Naperville and lived in the San Francisco Bay Area since 1960.
Born on Nov. 11, 1931, Tom was the last generation to live in the family's ancestral farmstead called Oak Cottage (which still stands along Hobson and Greene roads), built by his pioneer great grandfather, William Briggs Greene, in 1850. After graduating from Naperville High School, he studied architecture at the University of Illinois at Champaign-Urbana and served in the US Air Force. He then travelled and lived around Europe and Australia before settling in California.
Tom's long life was far fuller than most. It included a career in architecture that he loved and excelled at, running his own firm in San Francisco from 1970 until 2000. During work for the city of Naperville in the 1970s he drew up the original plan for the Riverwalk. He also drew satisfaction from volunteer work for the historical societies of Naperville (named to the Heritage Hall of Fame by the Heritage Society in 2012) and Belvedere, Calif., as well as genealogical research, watercolor painting, and managing a small vineyard on his property.
Throughout his life, his greatest pleasure came from flying airplanes, including a World War II Stearman biplane, boating, and driving old cars. The favorite of his many vehicles was a 1915 Ford Model T that he had owned since 1950, drove out to California from Naperville with his son in 1984, and since deployed in many July 4th parades.
Tom was dynamic, wise and generous, with a dry humor that would have been more familiar in England, and will be sorely missed by many people. He is survived by his loving wife, Faye, ex-wife Torunn, children/stepchildren Everett, Samantha, Christina and Peter, five grandchildren, nieces, nephews and numerous other relatives, spread as far as London and Norway. He was predeceased by his second wife, Anne (Belvedere-Tiburon librarian from the 1970s through the 1990s), and sister, Nancy. A small memorial gathering was held on March 1 at his home.
Published in the Naperville Sun on Mar. 15, 2020