Thomas F. Sullivan, age 79, a longtime resident of Naperville, IL and Bonita Springs, FL, passed away on Friday, May 3, 2019 surrounded by his cherished family. He was born on December 29, 1939 in Chicago, IL. Tom attended Fenwick High School in Oak Park, IL, Xavier University, Cincinnati, OH and DePaul Law School where me met his wife, Ann, an undergrad at DePaul. They married in 1964 and raised their children, David Sullivan (Bonnie), Meg Heney (Steve), Brad Sullivan (Paige) and Cece Heraty (Michael). Their deeply loved grandchildren are Patrick and Kevin Sullivan; Kit, Meredith and Ellie Heney; Barrett, Margaret and Cullen Sullivan and Liam, Ted, Kathleen and Grace Heraty. Tom is the dear brother of John (Virginia) Sullivan and the late Denise Sullivan and fond brother-in-law of Richard (Mary) Miles. Tom is the uncle of five nieces, including the late Morgan Miles. The Sullivan family lived in Naperville where you could find Tom cheering on his children, and later, his grandchildren at various sports events and activities. Tom was a loving husband, father and "Papa" as well as a mentor and friend. He never failed to answer the phone or initiate a call to enjoy a conversation about politics, sports, or business. He was kind, generous and always interested in the person he was talking with--a rare quality. Tom has been described as "instantly likable."After law school, Tom joined the insurance industry where he forged meaningful relationships during his many years with Ryan Insurance Group and the Aon Corporation. Since 2012 he served as a member of the Board of Ryan Specialty Group which gave him immense satisfaction.During retirement, Tom focused his energies in helping to establish charitable organizations which meet the needs of individuals who often have no other resources. In addition, he served as Treasurer of Pelican's Nest Country Club in Bonita Springs. A special thanks to Dr. Donald Sweet, Dr. Timothy Tyrrell, Dr. Hsein-Ta Fang and Pastor Doug Pratt and Dr. Rebecca Kosloff, both of Bonita Springs. The family also wishes to thank the Moffatt Cancer Center for their constant concern and care during his illnesses.Tom's life was extended through the generosity of blood donors. Please consider a blood donation to your local blood bank in his memory.Visitation Wednesday, May 8, 2019, 4:00-8:00 PM at Friedrich-Jones Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 44 S. Mill Street, Naperville.A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Thursday, May 9, 2019, 10:30 AM at St. Margaret Mary Catholic Church, 1450 Green Trails Dr., Naperville with Rev. William O'Shea officiating.Future inurnment: SS. Peter & Paul Cemetery, Naperville, IL.In lieu of flowers, donations in Tom's memory may be made to: Misericordia Home or .For more information, please call (630) 355-0213 or visit www.friedrich-jones.com Published in the Naperville Sun on May 5, 2019