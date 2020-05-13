Thomas J. McCarthy, age 88, a devoted family man and longtime resident of Naperville, IL, passed away peacefully on May 9, 2020 at the Alliance Hospice House in Pleasant Prairie, WI surrounded by the love of his family. He was born on July 20, 1931 in Chicago, IL.
Tom is survived by his beloved wife of 60 years, Lori McCarthy (nee Lind); his dear brother, John Patrick "Jack" McCarthy (Dorothy "Dot") of Lockport, IL; his loving children, Mary Beth McCarthy (Mark Running) of Naperville, IL, Barry McCarthy (Jean Ann) of Marietta, GA, Jenny Bienemann (Robin) of Oak Park, IL and Amelia "Amy" McCarthy of Wisconsin; his five grandchildren, William, Matthew and Katherine McCarthy, Brooks Smith (Tina Lopez) and Jessica Grace Smith and his great grand-child, Ezra Miguel Lopez.
He was preceded in death by his father, Thomas James McCarthy, his mother, Mary Geraldine (nee Hartigan) McCarthy and his infant brother, David Leonard McCarthy.
Tom grew up a South Side Irishman, the son of a Chicago firefighter from a long line of policeman, fireman and pub owners. He was a member of St. Leo Parish and St. Leo High School where he was a standout football player and his team won the 1947 Catholic League High School Championship at Soldier Field. He attended the University of Illinois at Navy Pier in Chicago. He served in the 10th Army Division stationed at Fort Hale, Colorado during the Korean Conflict. While serving in the Army he was the Corps Bugler and a competitive boxer. After seven years of courtship and finishing his military service, he married the love of his life, Lori. Together, they moved to Naperville in 1961 and built a family that he deeply cherished.
Tom was a General Manager for Herman's World of Sporting Goods. He loved making himself and others laugh. He also loved Airedales, hunting, football, boxing, the arts and most importantly – warm apple pie and ice cream.
For those who would like to leave a lasting tribute to Tom's life, memorial donations may be directed to the Naperville Senior Center, 1504 N. Naper Blvd, Suite 120, Naperville, IL 60563, (630) 857-3017, https://www.napervilleseniorcenter.com/ or the Dementia Society of America, P.O. Box 600, Doylestown, PA 18901, 1-800-DEMENTIA (1-800-336-3684), https://www.dementiasociety.org/
Due to current health concerns, a private family visitation will be at Friedrich-Jones Funeral Home & Cremation Services and a private Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at SS. Peter & Paul Catholic Church, Naperville. Interment will be at SS. Peter & Paul Cemetery. For information please call 630/355-0213 or visit www.friedrich-jones.com The family hopes to have a public memorial celebrating Tom's life when conditions permit.
Published in Naperville Sun on May 13, 2020.