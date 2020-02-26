|
|
Thomas John Liszka, 79 years old of Hot Springs Village (HSV), AR, passed at home from this earth to his heavenly reward on February 21, 2020 after a courageous 6 year battle with renal cancer. Tom, son of John Joseph Liszka and Helen Joan Zelazny Liszka, was born in St. Margaret's hospital in Hammond, IN on July 18, 1940. He grew up in Harvey, IL and graduated from St. John Elementary and Thornton Township H.S. Tom is survived by the love of his life, Janet (nee Lau) whom he married in 1963. Together they raised a family of four children-John Joseph (Beverly), Douglas Allen (Jennifer), Michael Brian and Karin Diane Liszka. Tom was very proud of his children and grandchildren- Sean, Ryan, and Kaley Liszka of Naperville, IL and, Griffen, Tara, and Addison of Downers Grove, IL and, Candace of Midlothian, TX. He loved going to their games and activities, chatting with them on the telephone and always reminding them to apply themselves to their studies. Tom was also survived by many extended loving family and friends. His parents, brother, Edward, sister-in-law, Florence, many aunts, uncles, and cousins and two grandchildren preceded him in death. He was the grandson of poor Polish immigrants who arrived in the early 1900's and worked hard to find a better life for their families. He was proud of his Polish roots and especially his many cousins. Tom was a self-made man who put himself through Northern Illinois University. He graduated with honors and was named Marketing Student of the year his senior year. Tom joined Sears Roebuck Co. right out of college as a management trainee and retired after 30-plus years of service. Within two years of joining Sears he had worked himself up to managing a department in a brand new store. Soon after that he was pulled up to corporate headquarters in Chicago. Many promotions later in both the New York and Chicago headquarters he became Director of Logistics Planning and helped usher Sears into the computer era. He was proud of Sears but always said, "Those were the days when the Sears name meant something. Under the old leadership both the employees and customers were treated with respect." In 1995 Tom retired and moved to HSV from Naperville, IL. He supervised the build of a home on Lake Balboa and "lived the good life". He was a devout member of Sacred Heart Church, loved to travel with Janet and take pictures and entertain his family. He worked out at the Nat and as a member of the Audubon Society pampered his neighborhood birds. (But he hated the squirrels stealing his bird food!) Tom played some golf, worked his yard, enjoyed working on his computer, and knew how to kick back and relax. But Tom was first and foremost a family man. He loved his family with all his heart. He was proud of his four children, saying each was outstanding in their own way. He was proud of how they grew into adulthood-each handling different situations and life changes in an appropriate manner. He was always ready to help his family and didn't hesitate to care for his mother for 11 years when she developed dementia. Certainly his was a life well lived! Visitation will be held at Sacred Heart Church in HSV from 4-6PM on Thursday February 27th, 2020 with a Rosary service to follow at 6PM. Funeral mass will be held by FR. William Elser at Sacred Heart Church on Friday February 28th, 2020 at 11:00AM. Interment in the Sacred Heart Columbarium will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to the University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences Cancer Research Center. Special thanks to Dr. Muldoon, Dr. Don Bodemann, Dr. Golden and DeeDee and Crystal from Arkansas Hospice. Online condolences at www.caruth-hale.com.
Published in the Naperville Sun on Feb. 26, 2020