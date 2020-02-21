|
Thomas M. Glass, age 45, a resident of Naperville, IL, passed away unexpectedly on February 20, 2020. He was born on November 16, 1974 in Evanston, IL. Tom is survived by his loving wife of 21 years, Christina; his cherished children, Abigail, Austin, Jillian and Mallory; his devoted parents, John and Sandy Glass; his dear siblings, John (Jennie) Glass, Kathy (Tim) Olsted and Brian (Courtney) Glass; as well as his many adoring nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Zenon and Betty Pokvitis. Tom earned his Bachelor of Science degree in Business Management from North Central College. Tom joined his family's company, Able Electropolishing, as a maintenance worker and was currently leading it into the future as its C.E.O. His strong support and leadership took the company to new heights. Tom enjoyed to travel and was always ready for a new adventure. He loved music, attending concerts and dancing. He also enjoyed being a volleyball coach for his kids. Tom lived his life to the fullest and enjoyed every moment with his family and friends. He will be remembered as the "Smartest Man Alive" and being right 99.9% of the time! Visitation will be Sunday, February 23, 2:00 until 8:00 PM at Friedrich-Jones Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 44 S. Mill St., Naperville. The Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Monday, February 24, 11:00 AM at SS. Peter & Paul Catholic Church, 36 N. Ellsworth St., Naperville. Interment will follow at Naperville Cemetery. For information please call 630/355-0213 or visit www.friedrich-jones.com
Published in the Naperville Sun on Feb. 21, 2020