|
|
Thomas P. Heneghan Sr., age 90 of Geneva, IL, formerly of Naperville, IL, passed away March 10, 2019. He was born to Simon and Dehlia Heneghan in Somerville, MA. He was the owner of JMH Stables, and was a successful executive in the national grocery industry.Thomas is survived by his loving wife Jacqueline, daughter Judith (Marc) Fletcher, sons; John (Patricia) Heneghan, Thomas (Deneen) P. Heneghan Jr., daughter Maura (Bob) Allison, 10 grandchildren, 1 great-grandchild, sister Theresa Heneghan, brothers; Jack (Faith) Heneghan, and Paul Heneghan.He was preceded in death by his sister Mary Heneghan, brother Richard Heneghan, and sister-in-law Barbara Heneghan.Visitation will be 4-8:00 P.M. Wednesday, March 13, 2019 at Yurs Funeral Home 1771 W. State Street, Geneva, Illinois 60134. Funeral Mass will be 10:00 A.M. Thursday, March 14, 2019, at St. Peter Catholic Church,1891 Kaneville Road, Geneva, IL 60134. Burial will be at Naperville Cemetery, Naperville, IL. Contributions may be made to , or Medical Missionaries of Mary.To leave an online condolence or remembrance to the family, visit the funeral homes' obituary page at www.yursfuneralhomes.com. For more information, please call Yurs Funeral Home Geneva, 630-232-7337.
Published in the Naperville Sun on Mar. 13, 2019