Thomas S. Senn Sr., 62, Naperville, Il, died on Monday, April 1, 2019, at the University of Chicago Hospital following a brief illness. He was born June 1, 1956, in Green Bay to Doris (Nelson) Senn and the late Jacques Loeb Senn. Tom attended St. Francis Xavier Cathedral Grade School and Green Bay East High School graduating in 1974. He continued his education at UWGB and began a career in the photographic arts industry. Later in life, Tom went back to school to become a Licensed Clinical Social Worker. Tom began his new career in Illinois School District 300 in August 2014. He will be missed dearly by his friends, colleagues, and students at Kenneth E. Neubert Elementary School in Algonquin, Illinois, where he served as the Social Worker. Tom also served as a counselor with Stephen Ministry and worked as a Catholic Therapist in his free time. He is survived by two loving sons, Erik Maxwell Senn and Thomas Stuart Senn II, both in Chicago, IL; his mother, Doris Senn, Green Bay; five brothers: William Senn, Wauwatosa; Frederick Senn, Green Bay; Ward (Karen) Senn, Pueblo West, CO; Drake (Teresa Bouzek-Senn) Senn, Green Bay and Eric (Jenni) Senn, Corpus Christie, TX; two sisters, Susan (Michael) Regan, Wausau and Nancy (John Olsan) Senn, Wauwatosa; he is further survived by six nieces and nephews.Friends may call at the Proko-Wall Funeral Home, 1630 E. Mason St. from 4:00-7:00 pm Thursday, April 4. Parish wake service 7:00 pm Thursday. Visitation will continue on Friday at St. Francis Xavier Cathedral, 140 S. Monroe Ave., Green Bay, WI, after 9:30 am until time of Mass. Funeral Mass 10:30 am Friday at the church with Rev. Joseph Dorner officiating. Burial in the Allouez Cemetery. Online condolences may be sent to Tom's family at www.prokowall.com. In lieu of floral expressions a memorial fund has been established in his name.