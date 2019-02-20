Thomas W. "Buzz" Clarke, age 83, of Naperville, IL, passed away on Monday, February 18, 2019 at his home. He was born February 17, 1936 in Chicago, IL to the late Thomas, Sr. & Helen Clarke.Beloved husband of Barbara (nee Ketchum); loving father of Thomas E. Clarke, Timothy W. Clarke and Cynthia (Steven) Kashul; adored grandfather of Robert Clarke, Thomas Clarke, Melissa Clarke, the late Brent Clarke, Cory Kashul and Troy Kashul; devoted great-grandfather of Brittany Battaglia; dear brother of Rosemary Fee, Gerald Clarke and James (Lori) Clarke; uncle, cousin and friend to many.Thomas grew up in Chicago, IL and graduated from St. Philip Basilica High School. He was a proud veteran of the US Marine Corps. He worked as a Sales Executive in the packaging industry for over 60 years.He was a member of SS. Peter & Paul Catholic Church in Naperville. He enjoyed spending his weekends at Lake Holiday, Somonauk, IL.For those who prefer, memorials may be made to: Lurie Children's Hospital of Chicago, in memory of his grandson, Brent Clarke.Visitation will be Wednesday, February 20, 5:00-8:00 PM at Friedrich-Jones Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 44 S. Mill St., Naperville, IL.Mass of Christian Burial will be Thursday, February 21, 11:00 AM at SS. Peter & Paul Catholic Church, 36 N. Ellsworth St., Naperville, IL Interment: Naperville Cemetery, Naperville, IL. For information please call 630/355-0213 or visit www.friedrich-jones.com Published in the Naperville Sun on Feb. 20, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary