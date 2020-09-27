Timothy Jude Madura, 72, born on August 23, 1948 in Chicago, IL, passed away on September 21, 2020 at his home in Aurora, IL. Tim is survived by his sons, Brian Madura and Stephen (Kerri) Madura; seven grandchildren: Madeline Miller, Andrew, Stephanie, Carter, Addison, Alana, and Lylah Madura; and siblings, Connie (Mike) Fraser, Tom (Judy) Madura, Sharon (Gary) Schauer, Bob (Pam) Madura, Rick (Rose) Madura, Mary (the late Jim) Maxwell, Greg (Angela) Madura; and second wife, Nancy Wienecke (now Mosolino). Tim was preceded in death by his parents, Joseph Thomas and Elizabeth Anne Madura; his sister, Nancy Madura; his brother-in-law, Jim Maxwell; his first wife, Diana Bidenkap; and third wife, Karen Newman. Tim had an uncanny ability to make a genuine connection with everyone he met. He added much needed laughter, joy, faith, and kindness to the world. His hope would be, "Pass it on". A visitation will be held at Davenport Family Funeral Home and Crematory, 419 E. Terra Cotta Ave. (Rt. 176), Crystal Lake, IL on Monday, September 28 at 10:00am, followed by a funeral service at 12:00pm. A graveside service will be held thereafter at Crystal Lake Memorial Park, Crystal Lake. For full obituary and to leave an online condolence message for the family, please visit davenportfamily.com
