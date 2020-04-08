|
Timothy Scott Krahenbuhl, the youngest child of Robert (Bud) and Barbara (Barb) Krahenbuhl, was born on January 26, 1966 in St. Charles, IL. Bud and Barb already had five children that spanned in ages from 19 to 3, but someone was missing, and baby Tim's birth completed the family. His siblings called him the golden child because as the baby he was showered with love and attention from the moment he was born. He grew up in the family home on 7th and Gray street in St. Charles in the 70's and 80's. This was a time when people called one another on land lines, tracked their favorite TV show by scouring through the "TV Guide", and a parent's response to complaints of boredom was "go play outside." Children rode their bikes to the corner store, organized neighborhood games, and played baseball in the field across the street from Tim's house. Tim, a natural athlete, was always among the first picked on any team, and life-long friendships were formed from the neighborhood and local sports leagues. As a son of St. Charles, he attended Davis Elementary School, Thompson Junior High, and St. Charles (East) High School. After graduation, Tim played basketball for Elgin Community College. There he earned an associate's degree, and subsequently transferred to Eastern Illinois University where he earned a Bachelor's degree in Elementary Education. He would be the only one of his siblings who had the opportunity to earn a college degree. Yet, Tim was restless for something more. It was around this time that he was invited to Wheaton Christian Center Church where through the preaching of Pastor Carlton Arthurs, he had an encounter with Jesus Christ that totally transformed his life. On April 22, 1990, Tim accepted Jesus as his Lord and Savior, and as the scripture states, "All things became new." Tim was hungry for God, attending Bible Study, 6 am prayer meetings, and serving in the usher ministry. It wasn't long before he took notice of the Pastor's daughter, Gail Arthurs. He finally got the courage to ask her to accompany him to a friend's wedding. And the rest, as they say, is history. Tim and Gail fell madly in love, and a year later on June 20, 1992, hundreds crowded into the church to watch them exchange their vows. To that union were born four beautiful children. Tim and Gail settled in West Chicago to raise their family. These were busy and productive years in which Tim began his career as a third-grade teacher, earned his master's degree, transitioned into administration, all while being an involved husband and father, serving in his church, and coaching basketball. Tim's career as a school administrator, which began in Indian Prairie School District 204, eventually led him to St. Charles, Carol Stream (Carol Stream Christian Academy), West Aurora, and finally back to Indian Prairie School District 204 and White Eagle. Tim loved to serve. His church family at Wheaton Christian Center fondly remembers him as someone who unselfishly served God's people in the Men's and Outreach ministries, but especially the children and staff of the Kingdom Builders Children's and Youth ministries. In October 2018, Tim joined Trinity United Church of Christ, where he has been blessed by the ministry of Rev. Dr. Otis Moss III. In October 2019, Tim was diagnosed with an unusually aggressive form of throat cancer. Gail went on medical leave to support her husband. It would be the greatest honor and privilege of her life. Prayer warriors from churches around the world interceded fervently for his healing. But for reasons only known to God, Tim's healing would not manifest the way so many had hoped. With his wife by his side, on April 1, 2020, he was gently welcomed into the arms of his Savior. Tim is now and forever healed, and we stand in awe of Him who does all things well. Above all, Tim was a godly, family man. He was faithful and loyal to loving his wife and children. Left to cherish his memory are his devoted wife of 27 years, Gail; his four children, Timothy Carlton (25), Arielle Sharon (22), Christian Scott (18), and Karsten Paul (15); his (spiritual) parents, Pastors Carlton and Sheila Arthurs; siblings, Pat (Gordon) Williams, Robert (Laurie) Krahenbuhl, Peg (Gary) Long, John (Genie) Krahenbuhl, and Jane (Rick) Grinker; a host of nieces, nephews, relatives and friends, and hundreds of students he taught, coached, and mentored. His parents, Robert and Barbara Krahenbuhl, preceded him in death. Due to the national pandemic, the funeral and burial will be private, but a public memorial will be planned as soon as is feasible. In lieu of flowers, The Krahenbuhl Educational Legacy fund has been established to support Tim's two youngest children.
Published in the Naperville Sun on Apr. 8, 2020