Toni T. Bourgeois, nee Pavia age 61, a 32 year resident of Naperville, passed away unexpectedly on Sunday, December 22, 2019 at her home in Naperville. She was born July 9, 1958 in Boston, MA. Toni worked as a cashier at the former Cee Bee's grocery store in downtown Naperville and at the Jewel at 95th & Route 59. Toni was a loving wife, mother and exceptional grandmother. She is survived by her husband Martin J., her children Patrick J. and Jennifer Bourgeois, grandchildren, Tyler A., Hayley L., Caitlin E. and Brandon P. Davis; her parents Anthony and Billie Pavia; her siblings Mark Pavia, Linda (Paul) Bacarella and Nancy Pavia, godmother of Timothy and Dustin Sheridan, aunt of Nicholas and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her son in law Justin P. Davis. A funeral service will be held on Saturday, December 28, 2019, 10:00 a.m. at the Beidelman-Kunsch Funeral Homes & Crematory, 516 S. Washington St. Naperville. A visitation will be held on Friday, December 27, 2019 from 3:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m. the funeral home. Interment Sts. Peter & Paul Cemetery. Memorials in Toni's memory may be made for a fund for her grandchildren. Info beidelmankunschfh.com. 630-355-0264
Published in the Naperville Sun on Dec. 27, 2019