Ursula Kelly (nee Funk), age 80, of Naperville, IL, her bright wardrobe outshone only by her bright personality, passed away surrounded by family on October 26, 2020. She was born in Berlin, Germany on August 10, 1940. Ursula is survived by her loving husband, Otis Kelly. She was the love of his life. She is also survived by her loving sons Michael (Shelly) Kelly, Brian Kelly, beloved grandchildren; Mary Kelly, Melissa Kelly, sister; Margot Stillger, and beloved nieces and nephews in her birthland, Germany. She was preceded in death by her parents Bernhard and Berta (nee Guenther) Funk, siblings; Bernhard, Herbert, Helga, Christel, and Gerhard. Services for Ursula are private. Arrangements entrusted to Beidelman-Kunsch Funeral Homes & Crematory. Info: 630-922-9630 or www.beidelmankunschfh.com
.