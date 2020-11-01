1/
Ursula Kelly
1940 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Ursula's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Ursula Kelly (nee Funk), age 80, of Naperville, IL, her bright wardrobe outshone only by her bright personality, passed away surrounded by family on October 26, 2020. She was born in Berlin, Germany on August 10, 1940. Ursula is survived by her loving husband, Otis Kelly. She was the love of his life. She is also survived by her loving sons Michael (Shelly) Kelly, Brian Kelly, beloved grandchildren; Mary Kelly, Melissa Kelly, sister; Margot Stillger, and beloved nieces and nephews in her birthland, Germany. She was preceded in death by her parents Bernhard and Berta (nee Guenther) Funk, siblings; Bernhard, Herbert, Helga, Christel, and Gerhard. Services for Ursula are private. Arrangements entrusted to Beidelman-Kunsch Funeral Homes & Crematory. Info: 630-922-9630 or www.beidelmankunschfh.com.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Naperville Sun on Nov. 1, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved