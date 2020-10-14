1/1
Valerie Flora Thiele
1941 - 2020
Valerie "Val" (nee Anderson), age 79, a resident of Naperville, IL, formerly of Broadview and Berwyn, IL. Passed away on Wednesday, September 16, 2020 at home surrounded by the love of her family. She was born August 23, 1941 in Marquette, MI. Beloved wife of Horst Thiele, whom she married October 12, 1963, loving mother of Kris (Pamela) Thiele of Darien and Scott (Victoria) Thiele of Naperville, adored grandmother of Stephanie, Carl, Ryan and Katelyn, beloved great grandmother of Adeline and Owen, devoted daughter of the late Ralph (Eva) Anderson and the late Luella (Harry) (nee Greenleaf) Likens. Dear friend of many. Valerie graduated from Triton College School of Nursing class of 1980 and worked as a neonatal nurse in intensive care for Loyola Hospital and Good Samaritan Hospital for many years. She will be fondly remembered for her photography, love of nature and travel, enjoyment of family and friends, time with her grandchildren, watching golf and football, playing Words With Friends and eating ice cream and dark chocolate. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations in Valerie's memory can be made to: Naperville Boy Scout Troop #510 at 24251 Graver Lane, Naperville IL 60564. www.troops510.org Arrangements by?Friedrich-Jones Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Naperville, IL. For more information, please call (630) 355-0213 or visit www.friedrich-jones.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Naperville Sun on Oct. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Friedrich-Jones Funeral Home
44 South Mill Street
Naperville, IL 60540
(630) 355-0213
Memories & Condolences

October 11, 2020
My condolences go out to the family. I am very sorry for your loss. May you receive strength and peace from God. Romans 15:13
October 11, 2020
My condolences to the family . May you find comfort in your treasured memories
and Gods promise to return our loved ones . 1st Thessalonians 4 : 13 & 14 .
