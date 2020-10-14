Valerie "Val" (nee Anderson), age 79, a resident of Naperville, IL, formerly of Broadview and Berwyn, IL. Passed away on Wednesday, September 16, 2020 at home surrounded by the love of her family. She was born August 23, 1941 in Marquette, MI. Beloved wife of Horst Thiele, whom she married October 12, 1963, loving mother of Kris (Pamela) Thiele of Darien and Scott (Victoria) Thiele of Naperville, adored grandmother of Stephanie, Carl, Ryan and Katelyn, beloved great grandmother of Adeline and Owen, devoted daughter of the late Ralph (Eva) Anderson and the late Luella (Harry) (nee Greenleaf) Likens. Dear friend of many. Valerie graduated from Triton College School of Nursing class of 1980 and worked as a neonatal nurse in intensive care for Loyola Hospital and Good Samaritan Hospital for many years. She will be fondly remembered for her photography, love of nature and travel, enjoyment of family and friends, time with her grandchildren, watching golf and football, playing Words With Friends and eating ice cream and dark chocolate. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations in Valerie's memory can be made to: Naperville Boy Scout Troop #510 at 24251 Graver Lane, Naperville IL 60564. www.troops510.org
Arrangements by?Friedrich-Jones Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Naperville, IL. For more information, please call (630) 355-0213 or visit www.friedrich-jones.com