Home

POWERED BY

Services
Friedrich-Jones Funeral Home
44 South Mill Street
Naperville, IL 60540
(630) 355-0213
Visitation
Wednesday, Jul. 10, 2019
3:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Friedrich-Jones Funeral Home
44 South Mill Street
Naperville, IL 60540
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Thursday, Jul. 11, 2019
11:00 AM
SS. Peter & Paul Church
36 N. Ellsworth St.
Naperville, IL
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Valerie Cassano
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Valerie G. Cassano


1940 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Valerie G. Cassano Obituary
Valerie G. Cassano, nee Dowd, age 78 of Naperville, IL formerly of Aurora, passed away peacefully, Friday, July 5, 2019 at her home. She was born October 7, 1940 in Orange, New Jersey, to her loving late parents, Charles and Gertrude Dowd. Cherished wife of the late Joseph F. Cassano, wedded on June 2, 1962. Beloved mother of Larry (Jane) Cassano of Naperville, Joseph (Julie Wenger) Cassano of Aurora, Peter (Carrie) Cassano of Naperville, Michael (Evelyn) Cassano of Aurora, John (Sarah) Cassano of Golden, CO, and Mary (Tom) Kukla of Naperville. Adored grandmother of Joseph and Christopher Cassano, Jonathan and Nina Cassano, Anthony and Michael Cassano, Jessica and Jack Cassano and Christina Kukla. Dearest sister of Gwen Dowd and the late Lucille Vaughn, Madelyn McCarthy, Marie Judge, Charles Dowd Jr., Dorothea Stanley, Geraldine Keenan, and Constance Forlenza. Valerie grew up in West Orange, New Jersey. Her family and role as mother and grandmother, were most important to her. Being with her family and friends was what she cherished above all else. She struggled for 36 years with multiple sclerosis. Yet her love and caring for her family and friends were always at the forefront. In lieu of flowers, memorial to: Multiple Sclerosis Society of Greater Chicago, 525 W. Monroe St., Suite 1510, Chicago, IL 60661. Visitation: Wednesday, July 10th 3:00-9:00 PM at Friedrich-Jones Funeral Home, 44 S. Mill St., Naperville, IL 60540. Mass of Christian Burial: Thursday, July 11th 11:00 AM at SS. Peter & Paul Church, 36 N. Ellsworth St., Naperville, IL 60540. Interment will follow at Naperville Cemetery, Naperville, IL. For more information, please call 630-355-0213 or www.friedrich-jones.com
Published in the Naperville Sun on July 7, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Friedrich-Jones Funeral Home
Download Now