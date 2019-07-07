Valerie G. Cassano, nee Dowd, age 78 of Naperville, IL formerly of Aurora, passed away peacefully, Friday, July 5, 2019 at her home. She was born October 7, 1940 in Orange, New Jersey, to her loving late parents, Charles and Gertrude Dowd. Cherished wife of the late Joseph F. Cassano, wedded on June 2, 1962. Beloved mother of Larry (Jane) Cassano of Naperville, Joseph (Julie Wenger) Cassano of Aurora, Peter (Carrie) Cassano of Naperville, Michael (Evelyn) Cassano of Aurora, John (Sarah) Cassano of Golden, CO, and Mary (Tom) Kukla of Naperville. Adored grandmother of Joseph and Christopher Cassano, Jonathan and Nina Cassano, Anthony and Michael Cassano, Jessica and Jack Cassano and Christina Kukla. Dearest sister of Gwen Dowd and the late Lucille Vaughn, Madelyn McCarthy, Marie Judge, Charles Dowd Jr., Dorothea Stanley, Geraldine Keenan, and Constance Forlenza. Valerie grew up in West Orange, New Jersey. Her family and role as mother and grandmother, were most important to her. Being with her family and friends was what she cherished above all else. She struggled for 36 years with multiple sclerosis. Yet her love and caring for her family and friends were always at the forefront. In lieu of flowers, memorial to: Multiple Sclerosis Society of Greater Chicago, 525 W. Monroe St., Suite 1510, Chicago, IL 60661. Visitation: Wednesday, July 10th 3:00-9:00 PM at Friedrich-Jones Funeral Home, 44 S. Mill St., Naperville, IL 60540. Mass of Christian Burial: Thursday, July 11th 11:00 AM at SS. Peter & Paul Church, 36 N. Ellsworth St., Naperville, IL 60540. Interment will follow at Naperville Cemetery, Naperville, IL. For more information, please call 630-355-0213 or www.friedrich-jones.com Published in the Naperville Sun on July 7, 2019