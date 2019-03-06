|
Veronica H. Wallace, age 70 of Crest Hill, Passed away March 3, 2019. She is survived by her daughter Corinne (Michael) Wallace-Crane, daughter-in-law Theresa Wallace, grandsons Anthony and Marcus Wallace, sister Mary (Robert) Eckert and brothers Edward (Rosemary) and Thomas (Joyce) Bialecke. She is preceded in death by her husband Ronald, parents Edward and Gertrude Bialecke and her son James Wallace. Veronica had a passion for puzzles, trivia, traveling, bird watching, dogs and loved music. A visitation will be held on Friday, March 8th from 2 until 8 p.m. at the Beidelman-Kunsch Funeral Homes & Crematory, 516 S. Washington St., Naperville. Services will begin at the funeral home Saturday 9 a.m. and will proceed to a 10 a.m. Mass of Christian Burial at St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church, 1501 W. Boughton Rd., Bolingbrook Interment will follow at Plainfield Township Cemetery, 15408 Joliet Road, Plainfield, IL. Info 630-355-0264. www.beidelmankunschfh.com
Published in the Naperville Sun on Mar. 6, 2019