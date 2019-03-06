Home

Beidelman-Kunsch Funeral Home & Crematory - Historical Downtown Chapel
516 S. Washington Street
Naperville, IL 60540
630-355-0264
Visitation
Friday, Mar. 8, 2019
2:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Beidelman-Kunsch Funeral Home & Crematory - Historical Downtown Chapel
516 S. Washington Street
Naperville, IL 60540
View Map
Service
Saturday, Mar. 9, 2019
9:00 AM
Beidelman-Kunsch Funeral Home & Crematory - Historical Downtown Chapel
516 S. Washington Street
Naperville, IL 60540
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Mar. 9, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church
1501 W. Boughton Rd
Bolingbrook, IL
View Map
Veronica H. Wallace Obituary
Veronica H. Wallace, age 70 of Crest Hill, Passed away March 3, 2019. She is survived by her daughter Corinne (Michael) Wallace-Crane, daughter-in-law Theresa Wallace, grandsons Anthony and Marcus Wallace, sister Mary (Robert) Eckert and brothers Edward (Rosemary) and Thomas (Joyce) Bialecke. She is preceded in death by her husband Ronald, parents Edward and Gertrude Bialecke and her son James Wallace. Veronica had a passion for puzzles, trivia, traveling, bird watching, dogs and loved music. A visitation will be held on Friday, March 8th from 2 until 8 p.m. at the Beidelman-Kunsch Funeral Homes & Crematory, 516 S. Washington St., Naperville. Services will begin at the funeral home Saturday 9 a.m. and will proceed to a 10 a.m. Mass of Christian Burial at St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church, 1501 W. Boughton Rd., Bolingbrook Interment will follow at Plainfield Township Cemetery, 15408 Joliet Road, Plainfield, IL. Info 630-355-0264. www.beidelmankunschfh.com
Published in the Naperville Sun on Mar. 6, 2019
