Home

POWERED BY

Services
Friedrich-Jones Funeral Home
44 South Mill Street
Naperville, IL 60540
(630) 355-0213
Visitation
Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2020
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Friedrich-Jones Funeral Home
44 South Mill Street
Naperville, IL 60540
View Map
Service
Thursday, Jan. 9, 2020
9:00 AM
Friedrich-Jones Funeral Home
44 South Mill Street
Naperville, IL 60540
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Thursday, Jan. 9, 2020
9:30 AM
SS. Peter & Paul Church
36 N. Ellsworth St.
Naperville, IL
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Virginia Moore
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Virginia A. Moore


1922 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Virginia A. Moore Obituary
Virginia A. "Ginny" Moore (nee Budahn), age 97, a resident of Naperville, IL, since 1971, passed away on Sunday, December 29, 2019, surrounded by her family, at The Springs of Monarch Landing in Naperville. She was born April 7, 1922 in Minneapolis, MN.

Beloved wife of the late George E. Moore, whom she married November 16, 1942 and who preceded her in death on April 7, 1998, loving mother of Christine (the late Timothy) Comeford of Sturgeon Bay, WI and fraternal twins, Mark E. (Julia) Moore of Aurora, IL and Martha (Michael) Hammond of Naperville, adored grandmother of Patrick (Carrie) Comeford, Anne (Michael) Peters and Michael (Joanna) Comeford; Alexander and Gabriella Moore; Douglas Spychalski, Martin (Mallory) Spychalski and Steven (Abby) Spychalski; Mark, Jr. (Elizabeth) Moore, cherished great-grandmother of Ryan, Cooper, Owen, Joseph, Zachary, Sadie and Zoey, devoted daughter of the late Arthur and Grace (nee Hinkel) Budahn, fond cousin and friend of many.

Ginny was an avid bridge player and belonged to several bridge groups. She loved to cook, and passed that love on to all three of her children and grandchildren. Ginny was employed at Marshall Fields at the Fox Valley Mall, Aurora, IL as the bridal registry lady beginning in 1975 and worked for over 20 years at that position. In her spare time she volunteered at St. Patrick's Residence in Naperville feeding the residents afflicted with Alzheimer's Disease.

Visitation will be held Wednesday, January 8, 2020, 4:00-8:00 PM at? Friedrich-Jones Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 44 S. Mill St., Naperville, IL.

Services will begin Thursday, January 9, 9:00 AM from the funeral home and will proceed to a 9:30 AM Mass of Christian Burial at SS. Peter & Paul Church, 36 N. Ellsworth St., Naperville.

Interment: SS. Peter & Paul Cemetery, Naperville.

For more information, please call (630) 355-0213 or visit www.friedrich-jones.com
Published in the Naperville Sun on Jan. 5, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Virginia's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Friedrich-Jones Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -