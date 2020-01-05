|
|
Virginia A. "Ginny" Moore (nee Budahn), age 97, a resident of Naperville, IL, since 1971, passed away on Sunday, December 29, 2019, surrounded by her family, at The Springs of Monarch Landing in Naperville. She was born April 7, 1922 in Minneapolis, MN.
Beloved wife of the late George E. Moore, whom she married November 16, 1942 and who preceded her in death on April 7, 1998, loving mother of Christine (the late Timothy) Comeford of Sturgeon Bay, WI and fraternal twins, Mark E. (Julia) Moore of Aurora, IL and Martha (Michael) Hammond of Naperville, adored grandmother of Patrick (Carrie) Comeford, Anne (Michael) Peters and Michael (Joanna) Comeford; Alexander and Gabriella Moore; Douglas Spychalski, Martin (Mallory) Spychalski and Steven (Abby) Spychalski; Mark, Jr. (Elizabeth) Moore, cherished great-grandmother of Ryan, Cooper, Owen, Joseph, Zachary, Sadie and Zoey, devoted daughter of the late Arthur and Grace (nee Hinkel) Budahn, fond cousin and friend of many.
Ginny was an avid bridge player and belonged to several bridge groups. She loved to cook, and passed that love on to all three of her children and grandchildren. Ginny was employed at Marshall Fields at the Fox Valley Mall, Aurora, IL as the bridal registry lady beginning in 1975 and worked for over 20 years at that position. In her spare time she volunteered at St. Patrick's Residence in Naperville feeding the residents afflicted with Alzheimer's Disease.
Visitation will be held Wednesday, January 8, 2020, 4:00-8:00 PM at? Friedrich-Jones Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 44 S. Mill St., Naperville, IL.
Services will begin Thursday, January 9, 9:00 AM from the funeral home and will proceed to a 9:30 AM Mass of Christian Burial at SS. Peter & Paul Church, 36 N. Ellsworth St., Naperville.
Interment: SS. Peter & Paul Cemetery, Naperville.
For more information, please call (630) 355-0213 or visit www.friedrich-jones.com
Published in the Naperville Sun on Jan. 5, 2020